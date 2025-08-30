Jammu Kashmir Weather Fury: 7 Of Family Dead In Yet Another Landslide In Reasi, Cloudburst Kills 3 In Ramban

Jammu: At least 10 people were killed in the twin districts of Jammu and Kashmir early Saturday as nature's fury in the form of landslides and flash floods struck the mountainous areas of the region, which is yet to come out of similar tragedies in recent days.

Early Saturday, three people, including two women, were killed, and at least two others were missing after a cloudburst struck a village in Ramban district in Jammu division.

District administration officials said heavy rains and cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Rajgarh area of Ramban, leading to the tragedy. The rescue operation has begun, and authorities are searching for the missing people while providing immediate relief to those impacted by the cloudburst.

Shortly after, seven people were feared dead as a landslide flattened a residential house in the Mahore area of nearby Reasi district. Heavy rains in the Badder village of Mahore triggered the landslide. A rescue operation is underway to trace the missing family, PTI reported, quoting officials. The owner of the house, Nazir Ahmad, his wife and five minor sons are missing and are feared dead, they said.

A cloudburst can be termed as an intensely localised weather event wherein a huge amount of rain falls in an area in a short duration. More often, it is 100 mm of precipitation within an hour. Landslides usually happen when heavy rainfall saturates the soil on a slope, leading to vast swathes of land and whatever is on it, including rocks and trees, sliding down, destroying everything in its path.

The latest incidents come days after a major tragedy near the Vaishno Devi shrine in the Katra area of Reasi, where at least 35 devotees lost their lives and dozens were injured after a landslide struck the area on August 26. On the same day, four people died in a similar flash flood in Doda, another district in J&K. On August 14, a cloudburst struck Chisoti village en route to the Machail Mata temple, leaving over 60 dead, several missing, and hundreds injured.

Jammu and Kashmir and several other northern states are witnessing nature's fury as torrential rains have led to flash floods and landslides, which have led to an unprecedented loss of life and property.

Questions have been asked to J&K L-G Manoj Sinha as the National Conference-led government has put the blame on him for permitting the pilgrimages despite severe weather warnings.

Amid this, Sinha has ordered the constitution of a three-member committee to investigate the causes of the landslide that occurred at Vaishno Devi shrine. Shaleen Kabra, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Jal Shakti, Jammu and Kashmir, will head the committee, which includes the Divisional Commissioner and the Inspector General of Police, Jammu, according to an official order.

The committee has been tasked to conduct a detailed investigation and submit its report within two weeks to LG Sinha, who is also the chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), the order said.

It stated that the Committee shall examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident and point out any lapses, assess responses in the form of rescue and relief measures undertaken and suggest appropriate SOPs and measures for preventing recurrence of such incidents in future.