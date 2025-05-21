Telangana | Ramayampet Forest Villagers On High Alert Following Leopard Attacks

Ramayampet: Recurring leopard attacks have instilled fear in the villagers near the Katryala forest range in Ramayampet Mandal. The locals of the Thanda area are wary of the predator's presence and are on guard 24/7. The scarcity of water in the forests coupled with the increase in tiger population is said to be the root cause of leopards invading human settlements.

Forest officials estimate the leopard population of the forest to be over fifteen. An increase in the population of small animals such as deer and rabbits is said to be linked to the increase in leopard numbers. The forest areas covering Medak, Ramayampet, and Narsapur, filled with deciduous trees, are short of adequate water sources. Despite saucer pits being set up, insufficient water has led to wild animals, including leopards venturing out of the forests and into human areas to quench their thirst.

A leopard was recently spotted killing a deer near Lakyathanda, keeping the nearby locals on edge. The leopards are impacting the livelihood of the villagers as they are now hesitant to work in their own fields. The authorities have set up CCTV cameras and traps in hopes of catching these predators but these are yet to yield any results.

"We are raising awareness among villagers in the affected areas and conducting night patrols with our team," assured Vidyasagar, Forest Range Officer (FRO), Ramayampet.

Forest Officials have advised the nearby villagers to take a few precautionary measures to keep themselves safe. Villagers were advised to be extra cautious early mornings and evenings, especially between 6 and 7 pm as this is when the leopards primarily hunt. Farmers were advised to employ a 'strength in numbers' tactic and travel together and carry sticks to fend off any predators.

The villagers were recommended to avoid tying their cattle near fields at night as even a single attack may encourage repeated visits by the predator. They were also encouraged to try and scare away the predator by the repeated sounding of drums and bursting of crackers. Fires can also be used to deter the leopards away from fields at night.