Ramanagara Renamed Bengaluru South: Karnataka Govt Issues Official Notification

Ramanagara district has been renamed Bengaluru South by the Karnataka government, though Ramanagara will remain the district headquarters as it has been until May 22.

Archive image of Ramanagara town, the district headquarters of the newly renamed Bengaluru Dakshina district. (Etv Bharat)
Published : May 23, 2025 at 9:27 PM IST

Bengaluru: From now on, Ramanagara district will officially be called Bengaluru South district. The Karnataka Government on Friday issued a notification renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South. However, Ramanagara will continue to be the district headquarters as it has been till May 22.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to rename the district carved out of Bengaluru Rural district in 2007, when Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister.

Prior to this, the government had taken a decision to rename the district and sent the proposal to the Union Home Ministry seeking its approval. But the latter rejected the proposal without citing any reasons. The development had led to a war of words between Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar had then accused Kumaraswamy of impressing on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reject the proposal.

"The State Government has the power to rename any district, and we will go ahead with the decision to rename the district as it was the wish of the people there," Shivakumar had said then.

