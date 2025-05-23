ETV Bharat / state

Ramanagara Renamed Bengaluru South: Karnataka Govt Issues Official Notification

Bengaluru: From now on, Ramanagara district will officially be called Bengaluru South district. The Karnataka Government on Friday issued a notification renaming Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South. However, Ramanagara will continue to be the district headquarters as it has been till May 22.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday decided to rename the district carved out of Bengaluru Rural district in 2007, when Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister.

Prior to this, the government had taken a decision to rename the district and sent the proposal to the Union Home Ministry seeking its approval. But the latter rejected the proposal without citing any reasons. The development had led to a war of words between Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy. Shivakumar had then accused Kumaraswamy of impressing on Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reject the proposal.