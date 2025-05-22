Ramanagara District Is Now Bengaluru Dakshina! Karnataka Cabinet Clears Proposal Despite Centre's Objection

Bengaluru: Notwithstanding the Centre's objection, Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to go ahead with its decision to rename Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru Dakshina' district.

"The Government will issue an order regarding changing the name of Ramanagara district today itself. From now on, Ramanagara district will be officially called as Bengaluru Dakshina district,' said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. However, Ramanagara town will continue to be the district headquarters.

When asked about the Centre's objection over renaming of the district, Shivakumar said it is a state matter and the State Government is well within its right to rename its districts. "As per the procedure, the State Government had sought a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Centre. But the Centre rejected the proposal. Since land and land records are state's subjects, the Cabinet decided to go ahead with the earlier decision of renaming the district," Shivakumar added.

As per reports, the State Government had in July 2024 sent a proposal to rename Ramanagar district to the Union Home Ministry. But the Centre has not agreed to the proposal and neither has cited any specific reasons.

When ETV Bharat reported about the Centre's decision last month, Shivakumar, who had proposed the renaming of his home district as Bengaluru Dakshina, had accused Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy of pressurising the Centre to reject the proposal. He also vowed to change the name. "We also know how to do politics and get the name of the Ramanagara district changed. We will do it," he had said.

Ever since Shivakumar mooted the proposal in 2023, it has become a bone of contention between him and Kumaraswamy. The Union Minister, who had carved out Ramanagara district from the erstwhile Bengaluru Rural district in 2007 during his tenure as the Chief Minister, has been opposing the proposal, saying he would not allow the name change as long as he is alive. Reportedly, Kumaraswamy had even threatened to go on fast unto death if government goes ahead with name change.