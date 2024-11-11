ETV Bharat / state

Ram Tilakotsav To Be Celebrated On Nov 18 In Ayodhya, Gifts Will Come From Sita's Hometown Janakpur

Preparations are underway for Ram Tilakotsav when gifts will be brought in 103 vehicles from Janakpur, the in-laws' city of Lord Ram.

Ram Tilakotsav To Be Celebrated In Ayodhya, Gifts To Come From Sita's Hometown Janakpur
Preparations on for Ram Tilakotsav in Ayodhya (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ayodhya: The 'Tilakotsav' of Lord Ram will be held in Ayodhya on November 18. This festival celebrates Tilak or forehead marking of Lord Ram and for the first time, gifts will be brought from Sita's birthplace in Nepal's Janakpur.

A total of 251 'Tilakdharus' will bring gifts from Janakpur Dham in 103 vehicles. 'Tilakharus' will leave Nepal on November 16 and after a night halt at Gadhi Mai, will reach Ayodhya on November 17.

According to Janaki temple's successor Mahant Ram Roshan Das Vaishnav, the festival will strengthen the relationship between Ayodhya and Janakpur. He said that gifts will be sent in 501 wooden boxes in trucks and will include fruits, flowers, sweets, gold and silver ornaments. It is said that silver bow arrow, gold jewellery and other items will also be offered during the festival. Apart from the famous raspberry, pearl choor laddu, khaja, many types of fruits will be offered.

Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi has also been invited at the festival. During the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, devotees presented gifts from across the country and abroad. At that time too, gifts had arrived in three trucks from Janakpur.

Meanwhile, preparations for the marriage of Lord Ram and Sita have started in Janakpur Dham. The Tilak material for the Tilakotsav will be sent from Sita's hometown. There is a lot of enthusiasm among people from Ayodhya to Janakpuri about the occasion, which is the first Tilakotsav after Pran Pratishtha.

A meeting was held in Janaki temple of Janakpur regarding the preparations of Tilakotsav, which is being organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad Nepal Dhanusha. Chaired by Santosh Sah, the meeting was attended by Mahant of the temple Ram Tapeshwar Das Vaishnav, VHP Nepal Vice President Raghunath Sah, Janakpur Mayor Manoj Sah, Janakpur Dham Greater Development Council President Sheetal Sah, Industry Commerce Association President Surendra Bhandari, Marwari Seva Samiti's Nirmal Chaudhary, Ram Yuva Committee's Saroj Sah and Mahavir Yuva Committee's Ajay Gupta.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's central secretary Rajendra Singh Pankaj said that since 2004, the Ram Baraat Yatra is taken out once in every five years from Ayodhya to Janakpur Dham. This time this Yatra will be held on November 16.

The Ram-Sita marriage is on December 6 (Panchami). Just like Pran Pratishtha, Lord Ram's marriage will also be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm.

