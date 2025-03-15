ETV Bharat / state

Ram Temple Trust To Meet On March 16

Sunday's deliberations will cover status of temple's second and third floors, construction of other shrines on premises, public facilities, as well as donations and expenditures.

Devotees throng to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shiva Temple set up on Kuber Tila in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, in Ayodhya.
Devotees throng to offer prayers to Lord Shiva at the Shiva Temple set up on Kuber Tila in the premises of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, in Ayodhya. (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 15, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

Ayodhya: Trustees of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra will meet on Sunday. The meeting will be held at the Maniram Chhavani temple and chaired by trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Trust general secretary Champat Rai, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, members Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, Swami Vishwaprasann Tirtha and Anil Mishra, construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, central and state government representatives, and district officials are expected to attend the meeting, trust sources said.

The trust's last meeting was held in November, during which discussions were held on the donations received and the expenses incurred on the temple's construction. Sunday's deliberations will cover the status of the temple's second and third floors, the construction of other shrines on the premises, public facilities, as well as the donations and the expenditures, the sources said.

