Ram Temple In Ayodhya Receives 5.5 Crore Visitors Since Inauguration

Ayodhya: More than 5.5 crore people have visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya since its inauguration 18 months ago. Officials said that this list of visitors include 4.5 lakh VVIPs including the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governors, several chief ministers and ministers of various states and the Centre. Prominent personalities from the other fields like Bollywood, cricket and industry have also visited the shrine during this period.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered that the visitors should not face any problem while visiting this shrine. Officials claim that the construction of the Ram temple has led to Ayodhya becoming a prime religio-tourism destination. This has been facilitated by better public transport connectivity.

While Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan and cricketer Sachin Tendulkar were present during the inauguration of the temple on January 22, 2024, the recent visitors included Errol Musk who is the father of Tesla owner Elon Musk. Errol was accompanied by his daughter Alexandra. The Musk family went back happy with their Ayodhya experience. The place was recently visited by Bollywood actors Govinda and Anushka Sharma. The latter’s cricketer husband, Virat Kohli had also accompanied her.

Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal said, “Majority of visitors to Ayodhya are pilgrims. We try to ensure their entry to the temple in accordance with the security protocols.”

He said that the number of visitors is expected to increase further in the coming days. He claimed that a facility of online passes has been started for those desiring to visit the Ram temple.

Going by the increasing number of VVIP visitors and their security needs an ultra modern VIP guest house being built in the city. This guest house will have five blocks with arrangements for a comfortable stay of the VVIPs including the Prime Minister. Officials said that this guest house will be equipped with all the modern facilities.