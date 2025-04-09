ETV Bharat / state

Ram Rahim Out Of Jail For 13th Time, Gets 21 Days Furlough, Leaves For Sirsa Dera

Rohtak: Controversial godman and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is serving a sentence in Sunaria Jail in Haryana, was granted parole once again on Wednesday.

Singh, who has been incarcerated, was convicted in August 2017 for the sexual assault of two disciples of his religious sect. Ram Rahim’s conviction also includes a life sentence for his role in the 2002 murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.



He was sentenced by a special CBI court in Panchkula in connection with this case in 2019. The murder case stemmed from Chhatrapati’s investigation into the illegal activities within the Dera Sacha Sauda sect.

Out of jail for the 13th time

Gurmeet Ram Rahim has come out of jail 13 times after being sentenced in rape and murder cases in 2017. Earlier in January 2025, just before the Delhi Assembly elections, he got a 30-day parole, after which he stayed in the Sirsa camp.