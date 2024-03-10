Ram Navami Declared Public Holiday in Bengal; BJP Says Too Late

By IANS

Published : 2 hours ago

Ram Navami Declared Public Holiday in Bengal; BJP Says Move by CM Mamata to Redeem Her Anti-Hindu Image

The Opposition BJP, which has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, over her alleged dislike for Jai Shree Ram chant, said she must ensure that stones are not pelted at Ram Navami processions this time.

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led and Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal has declared April 17 as a public holiday on the occasion of Ram Navami. This is the first time that the state government has declared a public holiday on Ram Navami after coming to power in 2011. According to a notification issued by the state government, barring essential services, all the state government offices, their allied organisations, and undertakings will remain closed on April 17.

During the last couple of years, there have been instances of violence in West Bengal over Ram Navami processions. Last year, there were reports of violence from at least three places over Ram Navami processions, which the National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently investigating following an order by the Calcutta High Court.

The leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, has claimed that the decision has been prompted by his criticism of the Chief Minister for not declaring a holiday on Ram Navami. BJP’s IT cell chief and the party’s central observer for West Bengal, Amit Malviya, claimed that Chief Minister Banerjee, "who would turn blue with rage every time she heard 'Jai Shree Ram' chants", has finally designated Ram Navami as a public holiday in the state.

"She has done this to redeem her anti-Hindu image. Too late though… More importantly, she must ensure that stones are not pelted on Ram Navami processions,” Malviya said in a message posted on X.

West Bengal violence during Ram Navami procession: NIA officials begin probe

