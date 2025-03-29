When Muslims In Cuttack Make Ram Navami Decors While Fasting For Ramadan & Hindus Make Kheer For Iftar

Cuttack: Zahir Khan and Shahid Khan are busy carving decors of many colours to be used in the temples and processions scheduled for Ram Navami on April 6. Both the artisans seem engrossed in the work devoting more than 15 hours to fulfil the orders on time. Suddenly they realise it's time for Friday prayers particularly in the month of Ramadan. As they rush out, they see Manoj Patra coming towards them with a bowl and handing it over.

"There is some kheer your bhabhi had made. Please have it for iftar after prayers," said Manoj, leaving both Zahir and Sajid smiling. Such sights are not uncommon in the millennium city Cuttack.

Ram Navami In Odisha's Cuttack Reflects Hindu-Muslim Brotherhood, Religious Harmony (ETV Bharat)

Known as the ‘City of Brotherhood,’ Cuttack's Ram Navami celebrations are not just about a Hindu festival, it is a celebration of religious harmony. As per religious calendars of both the communities, Ram Navami and Ramadan are celebrated mostly within a few days of the same month. So here, Hindus and Muslims come together to join each other in celebrating festivals, setting an example of mutual respect at a time when other parts of the country or even the state witness untoward incidents.

While districts like Sambalpur, Bhadrak, and Kendrapara report violence during Ram Navami processions, Cuttack stands apart and tall, upholding its legacy of togetherness.

It is not only about celebrating together, but for Ram Navami, the Muslim artisans play a major role in creating crowns of the gods and goddesses, decoration for temples and procession venues. A similar hand of brotherhood also goes from the side of Hindus who celebrate Ramadan with equal fervour, share food and exchange gifts on the day.

Zahir Khan, who has been a witness to such celebrations for years, says, “We decorate temples not only for Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti but for Durga Puja too. We do not think about religion when we make these decors. We believe in sharing happiness,” he says.

It is pertinent to mention here that the huge larger-than-life medhas (the backdrop of the deity) during Durga Puja are mostly done with fine craftsmanship by members from the Muslim community.

Shahid Khan says, “Even when we observe Roja during Ramadan month, we work on decorations for the Ram temple and we have no qualms about it. Nothing can exemplify harmony better than this.”

Like Zahir and Shahid, there are many other from the community who work for Hindu festivals. "It is a matter of happiness for us to celebrate each other's festivals with respect. We believe disruptions are created by outsiders. We do not encourage such people to be a part of us," say all the artisans who are busy fulfilling the demand orders for Basanti Durga Puja, which begins on March 30/31, coinciding with Ramadan.

"When our celebrations are coinciding with each other, why not be happy at the pre-ordained decisions of the divine," questions Manoj.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Police Odisha YB Khurania has directed officials to ensure peaceful celebrations of upcoming festivals, including Eid-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami (April 6), Hanuman Jayanti (April 14), and Maha Bishuba Sankranti, all of which follow one after another. At a review meeting at the State Police Headquarters on Friday, he spoke about the proactive measures being taken to avoid untoward incidents. "Intelligence gathering, patrolling, and monitoring of social media to curb misinformation are some of the key areas where we are taking more steps. District SPs have been instructed to have security protocols in place, including surveillance through AI-powered CCTV cameras, discussions with peace committees, and immediate action in case of any disruption," he said.

Cuttack City Peace Committee President Debendra Sahu asserts that peace is the only message for all our Hindu and Muslim brothers. “Even in the past, whenever we had any differences, we have sat together and resolved them. We believe in celebrating all festivals with fervour and peacefully. Cuttack is an example of religious harmony,” he adds.