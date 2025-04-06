Ayodhya Decked Up For 'Surya Tilak' On Ram Navami; PM Modi, Prez Murmu Extend Greetings

Ayodhya: Ayodhya is buzzing with activities as the atmosphere is filled with energy, excitement, and religious activity on the occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu and is also the last day of Chaitra Navratri Since morning, long queues of devotees have been seen outside temple.

Special arrangements have been made by the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to ensure a smooth 'darshan' for devotees. The holy city is likely to attract lakhs of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Special rituals, including Abhishek, Shringar, Aarti, and Chappan Bhog, have been lined up at Ram Lalla’s birth time at noon.

All eyes on Surya Tilak

The highlight will be a 'Surya Tilak ceremony,' where sunlight will illuminate Ram Lalla’s forehead for four minutes. This historic moment will be carried out by a team of experts. This time, water from the Saryu River will be sprinkled on the devotees through a drone. Deepotsav will also be organised in the evening.

Surya Tilak ceremony, designed by scientists, is considered a significant spiritual event where a special mirror and lens-based apparatus, are used to ensure that a ray of sunlight, resembling a tilak, falls directly on the forehead of the idol. Under a special mechanism, sunrays will fall on the forehead of Lord Ram's idol at 12 pm on Ram Navami day every year.

Modi, Murmu greet people

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to the people on the occasion of Ram Navami. In her message, the President said that on this day, all should take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India.

In a post on X, she wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all countrymen on the holy festival of Ram Navami. This festival gives the message of religion, justice and duty. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram has presented high ideals of sacrifice, commitment, harmony and bravery to mankind. His concept of good governance, i.e., Ram Rajya, is considered ideal. I wish that on this auspicious occasion, all countrymen take a pledge to work together for the creation of a developed India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while greeting people on the occasion, prayed for a strong and prosperous India.PM Modi wrote on his X handle (in Hindi, loosely translated), "Many best wishes to all countrymen on Ram Navami. May this holy occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram bring new consciousness and new enthusiasm in your life, which will constantly provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

On the sacred occasion of Ram Navami 2025, a large number of devotees thronged the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya to mark the birth of Lord Ram. The temple was filled with spiritual energy as prayers and celebrations echoed through the holy site.

Speaking on the occasion, temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami... Today is the birthday of Lord Ram and I extend best wishes to all the devotees... I will pray for the welfare of the world..."