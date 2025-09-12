ETV Bharat / state

Ram Naresh Pandey Unanimously Re-Elected CPI Bihar State Secretary

Patna: The five-day convention of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Bihar ended on Friday with the re-election of Ram Naresh Pandey as the state unit secretary, and resolutions to strengthen the party’s presence in the legislative assembly, paving the way for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to form government.

Pandey, unanimously chosen for a three-year term, will oversee the Assembly polls expected to be held in November this year.

Providing information about the resolutions, CPI national secretaries Girish Chandra Sharma, Pallab Sengupta, and Bihar secretary Pandey asserted that the party is determined to participate in the Assembly elections as part of the INDIA bloc, and also for a respectable seat-sharing agreement among the allies.

“We have decided to contest the Bihar Assembly polls under INDIA bloc and pave the way for the formation of its government. However, there was some injustice with us in the 2020 elections. We accepted it because we are a disciplined party and provided all support to the then Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance),” Sharma said.

Speaking further, Sharma added that the CPI should get its rightful share, and it should be more than the seats allocated in the previous state polls.

The Left was given six seats to contest in the 2020 elections, of which it won two. It has demanded 24 seats to contest in the 243-member House this time, and has pointed out the sizeable presence of its workers in the recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.