Ram Naresh Pandey Unanimously Re-Elected CPI Bihar State Secretary
Ram Naresh Pandey, re-elected as CPI state secretary, will oversee Bihar Assembly elections, expected in November.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 12, 2025 at 4:05 PM IST
Patna: The five-day convention of the Communist Party of India (CPI) in Bihar ended on Friday with the re-election of Ram Naresh Pandey as the state unit secretary, and resolutions to strengthen the party’s presence in the legislative assembly, paving the way for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc to form government.
Pandey, unanimously chosen for a three-year term, will oversee the Assembly polls expected to be held in November this year.
Providing information about the resolutions, CPI national secretaries Girish Chandra Sharma, Pallab Sengupta, and Bihar secretary Pandey asserted that the party is determined to participate in the Assembly elections as part of the INDIA bloc, and also for a respectable seat-sharing agreement among the allies.
“We have decided to contest the Bihar Assembly polls under INDIA bloc and pave the way for the formation of its government. However, there was some injustice with us in the 2020 elections. We accepted it because we are a disciplined party and provided all support to the then Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance),” Sharma said.
Speaking further, Sharma added that the CPI should get its rightful share, and it should be more than the seats allocated in the previous state polls.
The Left was given six seats to contest in the 2020 elections, of which it won two. It has demanded 24 seats to contest in the 243-member House this time, and has pointed out the sizeable presence of its workers in the recently concluded 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
However, talking to media persons, national secretary Sengupta asserted that the allies should not take CPI lightly.
“The CPI is more united and stronger than others. It will wade into the Bihar elections to change the government. We need a respectable seat allotment, but we will stay with the alliance,” Sengupta said.
Sengupta added that staying with INDIA was a “political compulsion” for the CPI to save democracy, Constitution and secularism in the country.
The Bihar state conference of the Left was held from September 8 to 12, in the run-up to its 25th Congress at Chandigarh from September 21 to 25. This is set to be an important occasion for the CPI, which is in its centenary year. It was founded on December 26, 1925 at Kanpur.
Over 600 delegates from different party units, senior leaders, and a large number of party workers are expected to attend the Chandigarh congress. Bihar will send 74 delegates to participate in it.
Also Read