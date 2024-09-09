ETV Bharat / state

Ram Mandir Trust President Hospitalised In Lucknow, Condition Critical

Ayodhya/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been admitted at a hospital in Lucknow after he suddenly fell ill on Sunday evening.

He was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital following urinary tract infection. According to the medical bulletin, his health condition remains critical and is being monitored by a team of specialists under the supervision of Dr Dilip Dubey.

Medanta Hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said that Das was being treated in Gwalior for the last few days and was having difficulty in passing urine and having food and water. When his condition did not improve, he was brought to Medanta Hospital last evening.

Notably, on August 24, Das went from Ayodhya to Mathura to attend the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami. After the event, he went to Gwalior to meet devotees.

However, his health condition deteriorated in Gwalior and had to be admitted to a hospital there. With his condition remaining unchanged, he was brought to Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.