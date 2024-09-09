ETV Bharat / state

Ram Mandir Trust President Hospitalised In Lucknow, Condition Critical

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was earlier admitted to a hospital in Gwalior but when his condition did not improve he was shifted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow last evening. His condition remains critical.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust President Hospitalised In Lucknow, Condition Critical
Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (ETV Bharat Photo)

Ayodhya/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been admitted at a hospital in Lucknow after he suddenly fell ill on Sunday evening.

He was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital following urinary tract infection. According to the medical bulletin, his health condition remains critical and is being monitored by a team of specialists under the supervision of Dr Dilip Dubey.

Medanta Hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said that Das was being treated in Gwalior for the last few days and was having difficulty in passing urine and having food and water. When his condition did not improve, he was brought to Medanta Hospital last evening.

Notably, on August 24, Das went from Ayodhya to Mathura to attend the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami. After the event, he went to Gwalior to meet devotees.

However, his health condition deteriorated in Gwalior and had to be admitted to a hospital there. With his condition remaining unchanged, he was brought to Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.

The Chief Medical Superintendent of Medanta Hospital said, "Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was admitted on Sunday evening and complained of difficulty in passing urine and was also not eating properly. He is being treated under the supervision of Dr Dilip Dubey but his condition remains critical."

Das has not been keeping well since 2019. He is being undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection for four years and had been admitted to Medanta Hospital several times.

Read more

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust To Install Robotic Cameras To Telecast Aarti

Ayodhya/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has been admitted at a hospital in Lucknow after he suddenly fell ill on Sunday evening.

He was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital following urinary tract infection. According to the medical bulletin, his health condition remains critical and is being monitored by a team of specialists under the supervision of Dr Dilip Dubey.

Medanta Hospital director Dr Rakesh Kapoor said that Das was being treated in Gwalior for the last few days and was having difficulty in passing urine and having food and water. When his condition did not improve, he was brought to Medanta Hospital last evening.

Notably, on August 24, Das went from Ayodhya to Mathura to attend the celebrations of Krishna Janmashtami. After the event, he went to Gwalior to meet devotees.

However, his health condition deteriorated in Gwalior and had to be admitted to a hospital there. With his condition remaining unchanged, he was brought to Medanta Hospital, Lucknow.

The Chief Medical Superintendent of Medanta Hospital said, "Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was admitted on Sunday evening and complained of difficulty in passing urine and was also not eating properly. He is being treated under the supervision of Dr Dilip Dubey but his condition remains critical."

Das has not been keeping well since 2019. He is being undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection for four years and had been admitted to Medanta Hospital several times.

Read more

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust To Install Robotic Cameras To Telecast Aarti

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAM JANMABHOOMI TEERTHA KSHETRANRITYA GOPAL DASRAM MANDIR TRUST PRESIDENTRAM MANDIR TRUST PRESIDENT ILL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.