Rajasthan's royal Kachwaha family personifies Ram Mandir devotion

Jaipur: As Ram Mandir was inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Monday, the Kachwaha royal family of Rajasthan found itself in the limelight for its efforts to protect the Ram Janmabhoomi from the 'invaders' and acting as the 'guardian of faith'. The 309th generation of Jaipur's royal family of the Kachwaha dynasty is a subject of devotion for many in the Pink City for the family's efforts to secure the Ram Janmbhoomi.

It is said that in the year 1717, Sawai Jai Singh of the dynasty purchased 983 acres of land in Ayodhya from Nawab Barhan Ul Mulk Shahadat Khan of Awadh in Uttar Pradesh and established Jai Singh Pura in his name. Basurpur, Sirsa and Bagh Fatehbaksh of Ayodhya also remained under the control of Jaipur. It is believed that to protect the Ram Janmabhoomi from the "invaders", a military cantonment of the warrior saints of the Nirmohi Akhara of Balanand Math in Jaipur was established in Ayodhya.

Rare paintings of Ayodhya, Ram Janmabhoomi and Hanuman Garhi are still present in the Kapaddwara located at City Palace in Jaipur, which hints towards the work done for Ayodhya by the Jaipur royal family. According to historian Devendra Kumar Bhagat, there is “no doubt that the Jaipur royal family is the descendant of Kush, son of Lord Ram”.

“Their complete genealogy is also given in the history of Nathavats, according to which the 309th generation is currently running. Here, before the Pacharanga flag, there was a symbol of Kachnar tree in the flag of the royal family. Like Lord Shri Ram, the Jaipur royal family has also been worshipping the Shami tree. Here Dussehra is celebrated with great enthusiasm. The kind of Ram Darbar which is narrated in Valmiki Ramayana, was also used by the Jaipur royal family,” Bhagat.

He said that when Ram Janmabhoomi became the centre of “some other religion, the Jaipur royal family did not like it”. “But at the time of Sawai Jai Singh, the Jaipur royal family also had power, so they did construction work in Ayodhya, built fortifications, Dharamshala, ghats and dining halls. Apart from this, Naga Sadhus were permanently settled there for security reasons,” said Bhagat.

“During the time of Farooq Shah, land was purchased from the Nawab of Awadh, where presently Bade Raghunath ji's cantonment, Maniram Das ji's cantonment and Vidya Kund are built. The birthplace and Ramkot were also part of this. However, no part of Ramkot remains now. For all these arrangements, money was regularly sent by the Jaipur royal family to ensure that there was no objection in the Mughal court. "A lawyer was appointed, who worked as a coordination between the Mughal court, the Jaipur royal family and the Naga Sadhus,” Baghat added.

Bhagat said that the Jaipur royal family had a “different approach towards the Ram temple”. “Here in Amer, panoramic idols were installed in Galata Tirtha. Not only this, there is no idol like the Ram temple of Chandpol anywhere in the world, which appears alive,” he said. Bhagat said that the main festival of Jaipur also used to be Ram Navami. “On this day, titles were given to soldiers by the royal family. Prisoners who showed reform were released. Similarly, Surya Saptami was a big festival, because Lord Ram himself was a Suryavanshi. In such a situation, the Maharaja of Jaipur himself used to accompany the Surya Rath that came out of Galtaji,” he said.

Meanwhile, the OSD of City Palace Ramu Ramdev said that the descendants of Kush, the elder son of Lord Shri Ram, were called Kushwaha (Kachvaha). “The Jaipur royal family is the biggest seat of the descendants of Lord Shri Ram. The reason behind this can also be said to be the tradition of the eldest son getting the seat of the ruler. The present Maharaja belongs to the 309th generation. Whenever the king of Jaipur used to go to war, he used to keep the chariot of Lord Shri Ram at the forefront, which is still present here in Ramdwara,” Ramdev said.

He said that Raja Mansingh fought 77 battles during his reign and never lost. “He went till Kabul-Kandahar and defeated the enemies. Wherever temples were demolished and mosques were built, they were rebuilt as temples. These also include the Dwarkadhish temple, which was a mosque for 104 years and was converted into a temple. Similar evidence is found regarding Jagannath Puri,” he said.