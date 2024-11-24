Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti Decides To Double Workforce To Speed Up Temple Construction Work In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Authorities are doubling the workforce to complete the construction of Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh' s Ayodhya by June next year.

The decision was taken at a crucial three-day meeting of the Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti which began on Saturday.

Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti meeting chaired by Nripendra Mishra (ETV Bharat)

To complete the construction work on time, the chairman of the temple committee, Nripendra Mishra, gave instructions to double the number of workers. Mishra, on Saturday, took stock of the construction work going on in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. He also inspected the work of paintings based on the events of Ramayana being depicted in the lower plinth (base) of the Ram temple.

50 percent stones delivered for rampart: Mishra said that the progress of the temple is being reviewed at the three-day meeting. In the first day's meeting, the task was to estimate how much challenge is still left, he said. Mishra said that 50 percent of the work of delivering stones for the construction of the rampart has been completed adding 8 lakh cubic feet of stones are to be used in the construction. He said that about four lakh cubic feet of stones have been delivered for the construction. The temple will be illuminated with attractive lights through a projector on the roof of the rampart, he said.

Construction work underway at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Workforce to be doubled: Mishra said that the construction work of seven other temples being built in the complex is “satisfactory”. He said that the workforce on the construction work will be doubled to ensure timely completion of all the projects.

“Along with the temple, the Sapta Mandir will also be fully ready. Similarly, the work of Sheshavatar temple will also be completed on time. The number of workers will be doubled to speed up the temple construction work,” he said. While around 700-800 workers are on the job, Mishra said it will be increased to 1500 in coming days.

Temple construction completion by June 2025: Mishra hoped that all the work will be completed by June 2025.

“So far, about Rs 900 crore has been spent on the construction work. A total of about Rs 1800 crore will be spent on the construction work of the entire complex,” he added.

Ram Mandir Nirman Samiti inspects construction work on temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

On Saturday, the chairman of the temple committee also had a meeting with the engineers of the implementing agency L&T and Tata in the trust office located in the complex.

A one-day meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust is also to be held on November 25 for brainstorming on construction of the second floor and peak of the temple, construction of rampart and other temples along with organizing the first annual festival of Prana Pratishtha on 22 January during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.