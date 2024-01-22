Loading...

Ram Mandir inauguration: Amit Shah hails VHP, 'great men' for keeping 'struggle alive for centuries'

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 22, 2024, 6:41 PM IST

Amit Shah file pic

In a couple of posts on X, Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid respects to the "great men", he said had kept the struggle alive for centuries even as he hailed the VHP saying that the Ram Janmbhoomi temple will serve as a "unique symbol of imperishable eternal culture for ages".

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the “great men” for keeping the “struggle and determination alive for centuries”. In an elaborate post on X, formerly Twitter, the Union Home Minister wrote, “On this auspicious day, I also pay my respects to the great men who kept this struggle and determination alive for centuries, who endured many insults and tortures, but did not leave the path of religion”.

  • आज के इस पावन दिन मैं सदियों तक इस संघर्ष और संकल्प को जीवित रखने वाले महापुरुषों को भी नमन करता हूँ, जिन्होंने अनेक अपमान और यातनाएँ सहीं, पर धर्म का मार्ग नहीं छोड़ा। विश्व हिंदू परिषद्, हजारों श्रेष्ठ संत और असंख्य नामी-गुमनामी लोगों के संघर्ष का आज सुखद व सुफल परिणाम आया है।… pic.twitter.com/4Vz6KDZSMz

    — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

“The struggle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, thousands of great saints and innumerable famous and unknown people has yielded a pleasant and successful result today. This huge Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will remain a unique symbol of imperishable eternal culture for ages. Jai Shri Ram,” Shah added. The Home Minister also put the pictures of the Ram Temple and PM Modi performing the inaugural prayers there.

In another post on X, Shah said that the “wait and promise of five centuries was fulfilled today” while referring to the dispute between the Hindus and Muslims over the temple, which has been built at the site of the now demolished Babri mosque. “Today is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees. Today, when our Ramlala is seated in his grand temple, like countless Ram devotees, I too am overwhelmed with emotions,” Shah wrote.

  • जय श्री राम…

    5 सदी की प्रतीक्षा और प्रतिज्ञा आज पूर्ण हुई।🙏

    आज का दिन करोड़ों रामभक्तों के लिये कभी ना भूलने वाला दिन है। आज जब हमारे रामलला अपने भव्य मंदिर में विराजमान हुए हैं, तब असंख्य रामभक्तों की तरह मैं भी भावविभोर हूँ। इस भावना को शब्दों में समेट पाना संभव नहीं है।… pic.twitter.com/uJIuh2F7ek

    — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 22, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

“It is not possible to capture this feeling in words. Who knows how many of our generations were spent waiting for this moment, but no fear and terror could shake the resolve and faith to build the temple again at Ramjanmabhoomi. Today, this resolve has been fulfilled under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. For this I express my gratitude to him from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

  1. Read more: WATCH | 'God-given opportunity': Chiranjeevi on being in Ayodhya for Ram Mandir inauguration
  2. Ram Lalla will not stay in tent, he will reside in grand temple: PM Narendra Modi

TAGGED:

Amit Shah Ram mandirAmit Shah Ram templeRam mandir inauguration

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Not Out, Out, Not Out: Umpire Commits Hilarious Blooper in Australia Women vs South Africa Women Game

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.