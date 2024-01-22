Ram Mandir inauguration: Amit Shah hails VHP, 'great men' for keeping 'struggle alive for centuries'

Hyderabad: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Ram Mandir in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the “great men” for keeping the “struggle and determination alive for centuries”. In an elaborate post on X, formerly Twitter, the Union Home Minister wrote, “On this auspicious day, I also pay my respects to the great men who kept this struggle and determination alive for centuries, who endured many insults and tortures, but did not leave the path of religion”.

“The struggle of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, thousands of great saints and innumerable famous and unknown people has yielded a pleasant and successful result today. This huge Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple will remain a unique symbol of imperishable eternal culture for ages. Jai Shri Ram,” Shah added. The Home Minister also put the pictures of the Ram Temple and PM Modi performing the inaugural prayers there.

In another post on X, Shah said that the “wait and promise of five centuries was fulfilled today” while referring to the dispute between the Hindus and Muslims over the temple, which has been built at the site of the now demolished Babri mosque. “Today is an unforgettable day for crores of Ram devotees. Today, when our Ramlala is seated in his grand temple, like countless Ram devotees, I too am overwhelmed with emotions,” Shah wrote.

“It is not possible to capture this feeling in words. Who knows how many of our generations were spent waiting for this moment, but no fear and terror could shake the resolve and faith to build the temple again at Ramjanmabhoomi. Today, this resolve has been fulfilled under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. For this I express my gratitude to him from the bottom of my heart,” he added.