Ram Mandir: Ex IAS Officer offers 7 kgs gold to Ram Lala Idol on Ram Navami

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Celebrating the presence of Ramlala during the onset of Navratri this year, a devotee has offered seven kilos of gold to the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya where the Ramayana inscripted on golden pages has been installed in the sanctum sanctorum.

Retired IAS officer Lakshmi Narayan had pledged to dedicate his entire life's savings to Ramlala. A copy of the 'Ramcharit Manas' weighing around 151 kg has been prepared costing Rs 5 crore. Each page of Ramayana consisting of 10,902 verses is coated with 24 carat gold.

The golden replica contains approximately 480-500 pages. As many as 140 kg copper has also been used in preparing this replica of Ramayana.

The nine-day birth festival begins with installation of Kalash in the Ram temple. With the beginning of Chaitra Shukla Navratri, Ram Navami fair has officially begun in Ram city Ayodhya. On the first day, around two lakh devotees reached Ayodhya, took a dip in the Saryu river and offered darshan and worshipped the Hanuman Garhi and Ram temple.

At around 4 AM, Jalabhishek of Ramlala was performed and Shringar Puja was also performed. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that, for the first time after Pran Pratistha, there was a change in the style of the clothes that the Lord donned.

Ramlala will appear in colorful silk as well as cotton clothes embroidered with peacock and other Vaishnav symbols. A silver urn has been installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The nine-day event began with the recitation of Nawah Parayan of Valmiki Ramayana, Ram Rakshastroth and Durga Saptashati by 11 Vedic Acharyas.

Celebrations on the birth anniversary of Lord Shri Ram started in the Math temples from Tuesday, April 9. Ramkatha, Ramlila and Bhajan Sandhya are being organised in the monastery temples of Ayodhya.

Musical arrangements of Ramkatha have also been organised for the public at Dashrath Mahal, Bada Bhaktamal garden, Ram Vallabha Kunj, Siyaram Fort and other temples.

During the consecration ceremony, the jewellery for the idol of Lord Ram enshrined in the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya was crafted by the Harsahaimal Shiamlal Jewellers in Lucknow. It earned certification from the International Gemological Institute (IGI).

The mukut, or crown, of Ram Lalla, was made of yellow gold and weighed about 1.7 kg. The rear 22-carat gold halo weighed almost half a kilogram. The crown, which weighed 262 carats of rubies, 135 carats of Zambian emeralds, and 75 carats of diamonds, was made for a five and a half-year-old child. Notably, the sun in the middle of the crown represented the Suryavanshi emblem, which represents the ancestry of Lord Ram.