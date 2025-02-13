Ram Mandir Chief Priest Acharya Satyendra Das Given 'Jal Samadhi' In Saryu River In Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ayodhya Ram Mandir, who died on Wednesday, was given 'Jal Samadhi' (water burial) in the Saryu river in Uttar Pradesh today.

The 80-year-old priest died due to brain hemorrhage at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow. After people paid their tributes, Das's body was taken on a procession across the city before performing his last rites. Then, his body was taken to the Saryu river, where it was carried on a boat before being laid to rest with 'Jal Samadhi'

Health condition of Das, who served Ram Lalla for 34 years, had been deteriorating for the last few months. On January 29, he was admitted to a private hospital in Ayodhya following brain stroke and was referred to SGPGIMS on February 4. Since then, he was undergoing treatment here. On February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met him at SGPGIMS.

Born in Sant Kabir Nagar, Das used to come to Ayodhya with his father when he was young. He left home in 1958 and after taking his father's permission, became a disciple of Mahant Baba Abhiram Das of Siddha Peeth Hanumangarhi temple. He became a priest in 1960 and also worked as a Sanskrit teacher in the grammar department of Tridandadev Sanskrit Pathshala in Ramkot in 1976.

Meanwhile, the Ram Mandir movement intensified and he started serving Ram Lalla along with his guru Baba Abhiram Das. After the demolition of the disputed structure in 1992, Das was appointed as a priest on the orders of the court. He started serving Ram Lalla as a priest from March 1, 1992.