Ram Leela 2025: Almora's All-Women Show Gets Epic Twist, Pulls Big Crowd

Almora: This year, Ram Leela got a new dimension in Uttarakhand. Not Men, but women are showstoppers on the stage. From Lord Ram to Ravan, women are playing all the roles of the Hindu epic. Ram Leela in Almora, the cultural capital of Uttarakhand, is a big draw this time. Women's Ramlila is being staged at the historic Malla Palace of Almora.

Ram Leela was organised at more than 10 places in Almora during Sharadiya Navratri. "This time, women have decided to stage Ram Leela in Chaitra Navratri. We are playing various characters with full enthusiasm. With this, all women get a chance to display their skills on stage," Preeti Bisht, a housewife, who is playing the role of Ravana, said.

She said while playing Ravan's role she came to know facets of the demon king's qualities as a scholar and as a great devotee of Lord Shiva. Priyanka, who is playing the role of Lord Ram, said, "We get a lot of lessons from Lord Ram. Just as he obeyed his parents, in the same way all the people in the society should obey their parents and keep their family united and tied to values. One should follow the path of truth."

Lata Tiwari, the president of Mahila Ramlila, said that women are very enthusiastic about the Ram Leela performance. "People try to emulate the qualities of Lord Ram. I rehearsed for one month after completing the household chores for Ram Leela.