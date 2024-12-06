Ayodhya: Ram Temple Construction Accelerated With 500 Workers To Meet January 2025 Deadline

Ayodhya: To ensure the timely completion of the Lord Ram temple complex by January 2025, the construction committee has added 500 more workers. The total number of workers now stands at approximately 2200. The decision to increase the workforce was made after the decreasing number of workers was affecting the pace of construction, a senior official of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said on Friday.

According to the Trust, the construction committee is closely monitoring the progress. On Thursday, Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra arrived here for a two-day meeting.

Mishra visited Hanuman Garhi and Ramlala before closely inspecting the construction work at the Ram temple. During his visit, he focused on the depiction of the Ramayana context through iconography on the lower plinth of the temple, the official said.

A detailed review of the construction progress was conducted during the meeting with engineers from L&T and Tata, the working agencies for the project. Mishra took updates on the construction of the first and second floors of the Ram temple, as well as the progress on the temple's peak. The construction of Sapta Mandapam and Sheshavatar temple was also discussed in the meeting, the official added.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is scheduled to meet again on December 25, where detailed discussion will be held on the construction of the temple's second floor and peak, as well as the rampart and other temples. The construction of the peak has seen the installation of more than 10 layers, with 500 additional labourers now working to ensure all tasks are completed on schedule, the official added.

Apart from the Ram temple, 18 other temples are being built in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. these include temples dedicated to deities like Shiva, Surya, Durga, Ganesh, Annapurna, and Hanuman. Temples for Maharishi Valmiki. Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Nishad Raj, Mata Ahilya, and Shabari are also being constructed in the 70-acre complex.