Ram Gopal Varma Fails To Appear For Probe, Requests More Time

Amaravati: Film director Ram Gopal Varma did not appear before police for investigation on Tuesday in a case registered against him over alleged abusive social media posts against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family. Prakasam district Superintendent of Police A R Damodar said the director did not turn up for the probe today.

"Ram Gopal Varma sent a written representation through his lawyer requesting more time, about four to five days, to appear for the investigation as he is engaged with pre-scheduled movie shooting," said Damodar. The SP said that Varma expressed his willingness to "cooperate" with the police. According to the police, Varma sent his lawyer to the local circle inspector.

Damodar said the police will verify the director's request whether it is true or false and then take a call, adding that generally one or two days more time is given. However, he observed that if the request was found to be false and a ploy to intentionally avoid the probe, then police would not hesitate to send a team after Varma.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the renowned director seeking protection from arrest and advised that if he fears arrest, he should file a bail plea. He appealed to permit some time for the police investigation. Responding to this, the High Court said that the request should be made before the police and not the court.

The Maddipadu Police in Prakasam district on November 11 lodged a case against the filmmaker for the alleged derogatory posts on a complaint filed by Muthanapalli Ramalingaiah, a local leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). It had also issued notices asking him to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) on November 19.

The director had made the comments on social media during the promotions for his movie 'Vyuham'. Based on the events that led to the tragic death of then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash in 2009 and the subsequent formation of the YSR Congress Party by his son YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the movie was released late last year in the run-up to simultaneous polls to Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha. (With agency inputs)