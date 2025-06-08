Ram Darbar Darshan For Devotees In Ayodhya Temple Likely In Next 10 Days

Ayodhya: If everything goes according to plan, devotees can get access to Ram Darbar for the next 10 days. Ram Mandir trust is considering offering an opportunity to devotees to visit the darbar. This decision was taken during the discussion on darshan arrangements at a meeting of the temple construction committee members.

Passes will be issued by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust to devotees for visit of Ram Darbar on the first floor of Ram temple. As many as 750 passes will be issued daily, according to the trust.

On average, 50 passes will be issued per hour. Building construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said that there has also been a discussion about the darshan of Ram devotees in Ram Darbar. "Darshan can start within 10 days. Ram Mandir Trust is considering this," Mishra said.

Panchvati constructed

Ram Mandir Trust is now busy making extensive arrangements for darshan. At the same time, the construction work of Pushkarni Kund to be built in the middle of Sapt Rishi on the Ram Mandir premises is also in the final stages.

The chairman of the temple construction committee said no tampering will be done with nature during the construction of Panchvati. Keeping the status quo, plants are being planted there, so that animals and birds do not face any inconvenience in drinking water. Its construction work is also being done by the company. Its master plan will also be almost ready in a month.



Rare texts to be preserved

He said Ramlalla is seated on the ground floor. His entire family is seated on the first floor. On the second floor of the temple, rare texts which are related to Lord Ram will be preserved.

"The construction of the temple will be completed within a month on the north side of the Ram temple. It will definitely be completed by August 15," Mishra said.