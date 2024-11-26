ETV Bharat / state

'Ram Baraat' Leaves Ayodhya For Sita's Birthplace Janakpur, Wedding As per Rituals On Dec 6

Around 300 people participated in the 'Shri Ram Baraat Yatra', which departed from Ayodhya to Janakpur. The marriage ceremonies will be held on Devember 6.

'Ram Baraat' Leaves Ayodhya For Sita's Birthplace Janakpur, Wedding As per Rituals On Dec 6
People participating in Ram Baraat (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Ayodhya: Celebrations for Lord Ram and Sita's wedding are being held with great pomp. The 'Shri Ram Baraat Yatra' has been taken out from Lord Ram's birthplace, Ayodhya to Sita's birthplace Janakpur in Nepal.

The Baraat kicked off from Ramsevakpuram and reached Rampath via Mani Ram Das Camp, from where it departed for Janakpur via Dharma Path. Around 300 'baraatis' participated in the yatra with great enthusiasm, dancing and singing along the route.

The 'Baraat' is expected to reach Janakpur Temple on December 3, where a two-day ritual will be held followed by the marriage celebrations on December 6. Nearly 300 saints and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) officials are participating in the 'Baraat', which includes around 20 vehicles.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai flagged off the 'Baraat', which is being led by VHP's central secretary and Vivaah Mahotsav convenor Rajendra Singh Pankaj from Karsevakpuram. After the marriage, the 'Baraat' will return to Ayodhya on December 9.

Dashrath Nandan left Ayodhya for Janakpur today along with the 'Ram Baraat', which is also considered to strengthen friendship between India and Nepal. Champat Rai is playing the role of Dashrath, Mahamandaleshwar Mahant Santosh Das is playing the role of Kulguru Vashishtha and Dr. Rameshwar Das the role of Vishwamitra. The Baraat will reach Janakpur on December 3 after passing through various places and it will be welcomed by high officials of Nepal government.

The marriage between Lord Ram and Sita will be solemnised at a religious ceremony with great pomp on December 6 after which, Ram Baraat will return to Ayodhya on December 9. The Baraat will halt at many places mentioned in Ramayana and various religious programmes related to the marriage will be conducted.

Rajendra Singh Pankaj said the Baraat is going to Janakpur today with the aim of awakening ancient memories, strengthening India-Nepal relations and public welfare. There was a lot of enthusiasm among the saints while sending the Ram Baraat to Janakpur, he said adding that this is the first Ram Baraat after the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala.

The saints said that the entire world will be made aware about the ideals of Lord Ram through the Baraat.

TAGGED:

