Uttarakhand: Rally Against Mosque Construction Turns Violent In Uttarkashi, Several Cops Injured

Uttarkashi: A rally by a rightwing group against the mosque construction in the Barahat area of the city turned violent on Thursday after dozens of protesters clashed with police and allegedly pelted stones at them. Several police officers were also injured during the incident.

Supported by local traders, the rally, titled ‘Jan Akrosh Maha Rally’, was organised by the ‘Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal’ to challenge the protest the coming up of a mosque near the district headquarters in Barahat.

The fresh protest comes despite the clarification issued by the district administration on Monday through a press release declaring the mosque legal.

According to police, when the protest began on Thursday, demonstrators marched into the main market and attempted to break through the police barricades on Bhatwadi Road, resulting in a clash, stone-throwing, and injuries to police personnel, prompting police to use force and lathi charge to disperse the mob.