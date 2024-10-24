ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand: Rally Against Mosque Construction Turns Violent In Uttarkashi, Several Cops Injured

The rally was organised by a rightwing group ‘Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal’ against mosque construction in Barahat.

Rightwing organizations organised the rally in Uttarkashi against mosque construction
Participants of Jan Aakrosh Maha Rally clash with police in Uttarkashi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Uttarkashi: A rally by a rightwing group against the mosque construction in the Barahat area of the city turned violent on Thursday after dozens of protesters clashed with police and allegedly pelted stones at them. Several police officers were also injured during the incident.

Supported by local traders, the rally, titled ‘Jan Akrosh Maha Rally’, was organised by the ‘Sanyukt Sanatan Dharma Rakshak Dal’ to challenge the protest the coming up of a mosque near the district headquarters in Barahat.

The fresh protest comes despite the clarification issued by the district administration on Monday through a press release declaring the mosque legal.

According to police, when the protest began on Thursday, demonstrators marched into the main market and attempted to break through the police barricades on Bhatwadi Road, resulting in a clash, stone-throwing, and injuries to police personnel, prompting police to use force and lathi charge to disperse the mob.

For several hours, the city witnessed chaotic scenes, with protesters and police exchanges and heated arguments.

Meanwhile, senior officials of the district appealed to people to maintain calm. They also reiterated the legality of the mosque.

However, the rightwing group spearheading the agitation refused to stop protests. Following this, police have beefed up the security.

