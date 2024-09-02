ETV Bharat / state

Film Directors, Actors and Activists Lead Massive Protest in Kolkata over Medic's Rape-Murder

Kolkata: Film director Aparna Sen, prominent personalities from the Bengali film industry and rights activists on Sunday joined thousands of people in a massive rally demanding justice for a doctor who was raped-murdered at RG Kar hospital here last month.

At the end of the rally, the participants of the Mahamicchil squatted at the busy Esplanade area of the city, vowing to be there till 4 am on Monday morning to press upon the government for a swift probe into the heinous crime and arrest of the guilty.

As the protest continued well past midnight, the air was filled with revolutionary songs like "Karar Oi Louho Kopat", and "We Shall Overcome", among others.

Actor Debalina Mukherjee said, "Every passing day, the movement for justice will grow fiercer until all those responsible for the gruesome incident at R G Kar are punished. We understand that there is a legal process through the courts and the CBI, but we will wait until that process is complete."

Sunday night's protest was reminiscent of the "Women Reclaim The Night" event that was held on August 14 at midnight to demand justice for the postgraduate trainee doctor.

In addition to the 'Mahamichhil', two other rallies took place elsewhere in the city. While one was organised by the alumni of Ramakrishna Mission-run educational institutions, another involved students and past pupils from a well-known convent school, both echoing the demand for justice for the medic.

At the mega rally that kicked off at College Square on Sunday afternoon, Sen, accompanied by fellow artists such as Swastika Mukherjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Chaiti Ghosal, Sohini Sarkar, and others, marched along Central Avenue demanding justice for the doctor.

The rallyists demanded that a representative from the ruling party or the state administration meet them to address their call for a swift investigation and the arrest of those involved.