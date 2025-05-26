'Raksha Sutra' In Offing To Help Detect Snatchings

Chandigarh: At a time when snatchings of mobiles, chains and bags have reached astounding proportions, a snatching detector is in the offing to provide much sought relief, particularly to the women and the elderly.

This detector has been developed by the Panjab University’s (PU) Engineering College in collaboration with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) at Chandigarh and is in its final stages. Named ‘Raksha Sutra’, it has been tested for almost three years and Panjab University has applied for its patent which is expected soon.

This device was on display at the director’s meet at the CFSL Researchers explained that this snatching detector can be attached to bags and jewelry. The moment the article is snatched, this detector gets activated and the location along with audio and video starts getting recorded at a server. There is a back up chip that functions if the device is broken or there is internet disruption of any kind. Besides the server, the data also gets recorded in the chip. This device will help in working out cases of snatching.

With the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) getting implemented in the country, the emphasis is now on forensic science and research using modern technology so that cases can be solved water tight.

There is a lot of hope from Raksha Sutra when it comes to women’s safety as they are the targets of snatchings most of the time. The engineers at the PU are presently working to develop this device in a smaller and smarter size.

The device has been developed keeping women safety in mind and it is the brainchild of Dr SK Jain of the Forensics Department. It was on his insistence that Professor Naveen Aggrawal and Dr Garima Joshi of the PU’s Engineering College supervised its development in the form of a small chip.

A student Krishna who is associated with the initiative disclosed, “Women can use this device in situations where they sense danger. The device has a camera and a sensor that works in five different ways.”

The women need to activate the push button and it records the goings on in the area that can be conveyed as a message to the Police Station or to their home. If a woman is being followed and she starts running, the recording will start immediately. Similarly the device will also start recording if a woman starts to scream or enters into a scuffle during a snatching. The device will keep recording even if any wire breaks.

The device also records movement up to 20 metres if a woman faces physical harassment in a crowded place capturing all the elements. It has been designed in a way that it can be installed on any ornament worn around the neck.

Team member Manjit Kaur explained, “If there is a scuffle with a woman, this device can prepare a complete map. It is very useful for women and the elderly.”

Efforts are on to reduce its size so that it can be installed on smaller articles. The developing team hopes to get a copyright on this idea soon. They want the government to make this device available to all the women in the society so that they can themselves gather proof of any happening with them.