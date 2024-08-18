Raksha Bandhan 2024 Special: School Girls Tie Rakhis To Soldiers In J&K's Akhnoor Sector

Jammu: Raksha Bandhan, the popular and traditionally Hindu annual rite symbolises the unbreakable bond of love between siblings. On this day, sisters tie a rakhi on their brother's wrists, praying for their long and prosperous life.

No matter how far the brother resides from his adorable sister, he makes it a point to have her tie the rakhi, in turn showering her with blessings and gifts. Sadly, soldiers stationed on the Line of Control (LOC), guarding the nation, cannot return home even during festivals.

To put a smile on the faces of the soldiers stationed at the Akhnoor Sector of J&K, local school girls tied rakhis on the wrists of these warriors who leave no stone unturned in guarding the borders around the clock. The girls prayed for the soldiers' long life by applying tilak on their brothers' foreheads.

The girls' eyes beamed with pride as they tied the rakhis and promised to never let the soldiers feel the absence of their families in their presence. Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Shravan month in the Hindu calendar, which usually falls in August. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2024.

The Purnima Tithi will begin at 3.04 am on August 19 and end at 11.55 pm on the same day. The rituals start with applying the roli or kumkum tika to the brother’s forehead, followed by the 'Aarti'. After that, the sister ties the rakhi around the brother’s right wrist and prays to the Almighty for his well-being, peace of mind and opulence.