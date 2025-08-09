Essay Contest 2025

Raksha Bandhan In Prison: Women Tie Rakhis On Their Brothers At Gaya Central Jail

The women wished their brothers were released from the prison and the next time they tied the rakhis at their homes.

Emotions overflowed when hundreds of women tied rakhis to their brothers lodged in Gaya Central Jail of Bihar on Raksha Bandhan
Women waiting at the prison gate for their turn to tie rakhis to their brothers (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST

Gaya: Emotions overflowed when hundreds of women tied rakhis to their brothers lodged in Gaya Central Jail of Bihar on Raksha Bandhan.

The women had arrived at the prison from across Bihar to celebrate the festival of bond between brothers and sisters. Having procured tokens at the reception, the women waited for their turn to tie rakhi on the wrists of their brothers. When their turn came, they applied tilak to the foreheads of their brothers and offered them sweets.

“My brother was taken away the moment I tied rakhi to his wrist,” said Usha Devi who had come from Tikari. She claimed that her brother had been framed in a murder case and has been in jail for almost a year. She hoped for his early release after being declared innocent.

Similarly, Meena Kumari, who came from Koch tied rakhi to her brother who has been behind bars for the last two months on the charge of assault. This was her first visit to a prison. She also claimed that her brother had been framed.

Emotions overflowed when hundreds of women tied rakhis to their brothers lodged in Gaya Central Jail of Bihar on Raksha Bandhan
A woman tying rakhi on her brother's wrist at Gaya Central Jail (ETV Bharat)

"When I tied a rakhi to him in jail, I made him take a pledge that he will not step into the world of crime in future. My brother also promised that he will never indulge in any criminal activity," she revealed.

Ritu Devi who had come from Aurangabad said while she was happy to celebrate the festival with her brother, she was also sad that he was in jail. "I pray to God that my brother gets released. I hope I don't get another chance to tie rakhi to him in jail. I tied rakhi on my brother's wrist near the jail gate," she said.

Emotions overflowed when hundreds of women tied rakhis to their brothers lodged in Gaya Central Jail of Bihar on Raksha Bandhan
A woman tiying rakhi on her brother's wrist as jail staff look on (ETV Bharat)

The festival was celebrated in the jail amidst tight security. There was a commotion as well with several women getting upset for being able to see their brothers for a very brief period. Jail Superintendent Arun Kumar said, “Everyone tied rakhi on their brothers' wrists one by one. Elaborate arrangements were made by the jail administration for the festival.''

