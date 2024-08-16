ETV Bharat / state

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 30 Jharkhand Students Set To Tie Rakhi To PM Modi, President Murmu

Dhanbad: On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a group of 30 students from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across Jharkhand will tie rakhis on the wrists of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi on Monday.

The group includes students from Dhanbad, Dumka and Ranchi. Among them, there are five girls from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya of Baliapur in Dhanbad. These girls left Dhanbad railway station today and will go to Delhi by Asansol Anand Vihar Special train.

These students are Gudiya Kumari, Sumati Kumari, Lovely Kumari, Rajshree Mahato and Payal Kumari. A teacher of the school, Rita Kumari is accompanying them to Delhi. DEO of Dhanbad, Neetu Kumari, arrived at the railway station to see off the girls.

Rita Kumari, teacher said she is leaving for Delhi along with the other students. "After reaching Delhi, the girls will meet PM Modi and on Raksha Bandhan and tie rakhis on his and the President's wrists. This will be a very proud moment for all of us. We never thought we could meet the Prime Minister and the President but will be able to meet them because of the students of our school," Kumari said.

Payal Kumari, a student from Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya of Baliapur, said she is going to Rashtrapati Bhavan with her friends. "We have been invited to tie rakhis to Prime Minister and President on Raksha Bandhan."