Raksha Bandhan 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Ties Rakhi To Tree

Patna(Bihar): Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Monday celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying Rakhi around a tree in Patna.

In doing so, the chief minister emphasised the importance of protecting the environment and celebrated the 'Bihar Vraksh Suraksha Diwas."

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the Bihar CM said that Raksha Bandhan is a festival of love and affection and shared his wishes with people.

"Raksha Bandhan is a festival of love and affection between brothers and sisters. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state and the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan." Nitish Kumar posted on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the school girls tying rakhis on his wrist in the national capital on Monday. In the video, school girls were seen tying the 'Rakhi' to PM Modi, on the festival of 'Raksha Bandhan'.

The PM also greeted people on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and prayed for everyone's happiness and prosperity. "Best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the immense love between brother and sister. May this holy festival bring new sweetness in the relationships of all of you and happiness, prosperity and good fortune in life," PM Modi posted on X.

Raksha Bandhan is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the love and bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters tie Rakhi around their brother's wrists. In return, brothers offer gifts as a symbol of love and care for their sisters.

Raksha Bandhan is a festival deeply rooted in Indian Culture and has been celebrated for centuries. Instances of sisters tying rakhi around their brothers' wrists for protection are mentioned in Hindu religious texts.