Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu Kashmir Set For October 24: ECI Issues Nomination Notifications
The ECI has announced that the deadline for filing nominations is October 13, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on October 14.
Published : October 6, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued three separate notifications for the nomination of candidates for elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, which have been vacant since February 2021.
In three separate notifications, the ECI has announced that the deadline for filing nominations is October 13, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on October 14. The candidates will have until October 16 to withdraw their nominations. The voting by the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly for the candidates will be held on October 24.
The ECI issued three separate notifications, as two Rajya Sabha members, Fayaz Mir of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Shamsher Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), retired on February 2, 2021, while two members—Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmad Laway—retired on February 15, 2021.
As per the notification, two separate elections will be held for the first and second seats, and a combined election will be held for the remaining two seats.
With the issuance of the nomination notifications, the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC), Congress and BJP will huddle to choose candidates for the polls.
Provincial President of NC Showkat Ahmad Mir said that the party leadership has not yet “held a single meeting” to discuss the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. He said that, however, everybody in the party will want Dr Farooq Abdullah to be in the Rajya Sabha, as he is the senior-most leader in Jammu and Kashmir, and his “voice must be heard” in the parliament.
There are speculations and statements by NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq that the party will contest three seats, which the ruling party is set to win, given its members’ arithmetic in the legislative assembly. However, Mir said that since no meeting has been held yet, nothing, neither the candidates nor the number of seats the party will contest, has been decided. “These are all speculations,” he told ETV Bharat.
The NC has its own 41 MLAs and the support of six Congress MLAs, five Independents and one MLA of CPI(M), Yousuf Tarigami, which takes its tally to 53. The 90-member assembly in Jammu and Kashmir has at present 88 MLAs, as two seats – Budgam in Kashmir and Nagrota in Jammu – fell vacant after the chief minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat and retained Ganderbal, and the demise of BJP MLA Devender Rana in November.
The smaller opposition parties, Peoples Democratic Party, have three MLAs, while Peoples Conference has one in Sajad Lone, Aam Aadmi Party has one in Mehraj Malik, and there is one independent MLA, Sheikh Khusrsheed (affiliated with AIP of Engineer Rashid).
The NC’s alliance partner Congress, with six MLAs in the House, has also issued feelers of bargaining with the NC for one Rajya Sabha seat. But the Congress president for the Jammu and Kashmir unit, Tariq Hameed Karra, said the “official negotiations” between the two alliance partners are yet to begin, but “informal talks” are going on at the central level.
“The central leadership of the party will take a final call about the elections. Negotiations will take place between the central-level leadership and the NC leadership that will be taken forward by the state-level leadership,” Karra told ETV Bharat.
The main opposition, the BJP, which has 28 MLAs, is set to win one seat and has announced it will contest all four seats. BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said the party will field three candidates. The BJP’s J&K unit held a meeting in Jammu on October 4 about the polls and candidates. Sethi said the BJP’s top leadership in New Delhi will take a final call about the candidates.
