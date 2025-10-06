ETV Bharat / state

Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu Kashmir Set For October 24: ECI Issues Nomination Notifications

Srinagar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued three separate notifications for the nomination of candidates for elections to the four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, which have been vacant since February 2021.

In three separate notifications, the ECI has announced that the deadline for filing nominations is October 13, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on October 14. The candidates will have until October 16 to withdraw their nominations. The voting by the members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly for the candidates will be held on October 24.

The ECI issued three separate notifications, as two Rajya Sabha members, Fayaz Mir of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Shamsher Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), retired on February 2, 2021, while two members—Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmad Laway—retired on February 15, 2021.

As per the notification, two separate elections will be held for the first and second seats, and a combined election will be held for the remaining two seats.

With the issuance of the nomination notifications, the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC), Congress and BJP will huddle to choose candidates for the polls.

Provincial President of NC Showkat Ahmad Mir said that the party leadership has not yet “held a single meeting” to discuss the candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections. He said that, however, everybody in the party will want Dr Farooq Abdullah to be in the Rajya Sabha, as he is the senior-most leader in Jammu and Kashmir, and his “voice must be heard” in the parliament.