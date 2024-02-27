Rajya Sabha Polls: ST Somshekar, Former Minister and BJP MLA Says he Voted According to Conscience

Bengaluru (Karnataka): As voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka began on Tuesday Feb 27, senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ruled out cross-voting of the party MLAs in the state.

Voting is underway for the 15 Rajya Sabha seats-10 in Uttar Pradesh, four in Karnataka and one seat in Himachal Pradesh. The voting is being held from 9 am to 4 pm while the results are anticipated till 5 pm today. In Karnataka, five candidates are in fray--Ajay Maken, Syed Nasir Hussain and G C Chandrashekar of the ruling Congress, Narayansa Bhandage of the BJP, and D Kupendra Reddy of the JD(S).

Amid fears of cross-voting in favour of the BJP and the JD (S), the Congress and the BJP huddled their its MLAs to a private resort. Sources said that Rajya Sabha election voting training and mock voting was conducted for Congress MLAs at the hotel itself. The state Congress had also called a meeting of all its MLAs at a private star hotel in Bengaluru and the MLAs were made to stay there overnight due to fears of cross-voting in the RS polls.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that Congress MLAs were given training and mock voting for Rajya Sabha elections in the hotel. “Mock voting will be conducted and our MLAs will go directly to Vidhansouda from the hotel on Tuesday to vote,” he said after the meeting. Shivakumar assured that there will be “no cross voting from our side”.

Sources said that CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar, AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ministers HK Patil, Dr. G. Parameshwar, K. J. George, K. H. Muniyappa, Dinesh Gundurao, RV Deshpande, Bosraj, Rajya Sabha election candidate Ajay Maken, all MLAs, MLCs, MPs, office bearers were present at the meeting.

The death of Surpur MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik has come as a setback for the Congress. However, the party is confident of getting the votes of independent MLAs Latha Mallikarjun and K. Puttaswamy Gowda in the RS elections. Sources said that Sarvodaya Party MLA Darshan Puttanaiah and KRPP MLA Gali Janardhana Reddy are also likely to cast their vote for Congress candidates.

Shivakumar claimed that BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar has been his “buddy for years”. Somashekar, along with fellow party MLA Shivaram Hebbar, are skipping BJP party meetings and identifying with Congress leaders. Their moves on Tuesday will be eagerly watched.

The BJP has issued a whip for all its MLAs to be compulsorily present for voting and cast their votes to the candidates as directed by the party. The elections hold significance for former PM H.D. Deve Gowda and former CM B.S. Yediyurappa. Rajya Sabha elections are the first litmus test faced by the BJP and JD-S alliance in the state. Yediyurappa’s son B.Y. Vijayendra is the BJP state President.

Meanwhile, JD-S leader Kupendra Reddy, fielded as fifth candidate from the NDA, expressed confidence that he will get required votes to win in the election. Police have imposed curbs in the surrounding areas of Vidhana Soudha from Monday till Feb 28 morning. The Congress has 134 MLAs, the BJP 66 and JD-S 19 MLAs. There are 2 independents and 2 others. The cross voting fear is haunting both sides.

Before voting, Rajya Sabha election observers Manoj Kumar Meena and Returning Officer Vishalakshi visited the polling booth on the first floor of the Vidhana Soudha and inspected the preparations.

The Congress has 133 MLAs, excluding the Speaker, while the BJP and JD(S) have 66 and 19 legislators respectively, in the 223-member House. Others account for four. However, one Congress MLA died on Sunday. Congress sources claimed that the party has the support of four others. Of the four others, the ruling party claims the support of two independents and Darshan Puttanaiah from Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha, and is confident of winning three seats.

Interestingly, the fourth one - G Janardhana Reddy of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha had met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. (With agency inputs)