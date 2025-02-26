ETV Bharat / state

Jharkhand: Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji Injured In Car Accident After Returning From Maha Kumbh

File Photo: JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Latehar: JMM Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji was injured in a car accident in the wee hours of Wednesday on National Highway 75 near Hotwag village in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The incident occurred around 2.30 am as Mahua Maji was returning to Ranchi from the Maha Kumbh with her family, police said.

According to police, the car collided with a truck parked on the roadside. Mahua suffered a fracture in her left wrist, and her family members, including her son and daughter-in-law, sustained minor injuries. Following the crash, Maji was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital in Latehar for first aid.

Doctors at the hospital referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for further treatment. Despite her injuries, Maji's condition is said to be stable and out of danger.

Police station in-charge Dular Chowde confirmed the incident and said, "Mahua Maji was accompanied by her family and was heading back to Ranchi from Prayagraj when the accident occurred. After receiving initial treatment at Sadar Hospital, she was referred to RIMS for better care."

Initial investigations suggest the accident may have been caused by driver fatigue, as the car suddenly went out of control before hitting the truck. However, the exact cause of the accident is still under investigation. Police said that the front of the car was severely damaged in the collision.

