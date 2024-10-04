ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Tension After Teenager Stabbed; Locals Resort To Vandalism

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : 3 hours ago | Updated : 1 hours ago

Heavy police force was deployed in the city throughout the night to avoid further damage to public property. ( ETV Bharat )

Rajsamand (Rajasthan): The Bhikshu Niliyam area witnessed severe public outrage after two youths attacked a teenager with a knife near the Rajnagar police station area here on Thursday evening. The victim, Daksh Prajapati was admitted to RK Hospital, where he was discharged after primary treatment. After the incident came to light, locals got angry and pelted stones and burnt vehicles at night. Heavy police force was deployed in the city throughout the night to avoid further damage to public property. Police are checking CCTV footage to trace the culprits who are still at large. Meanwhile, a society in the area has announced that it will hold an outrage meeting at 2 pm on Friday regarding this incident. After the incident came to light, locals got angry and pelted stones and burnt vehicles at night. (ETV Bharat)

Additional District Superintendent of Police of Rajsamand Mahendra Pareek said that Prajapati was on the bike when the unknown assailants attacked him, causing a severe bruise on his hand. When the victim reached the Rajnagar Police Station, he was immediately attended to and rushed to the hospital. Vandalism At Night: Reacting to the incident, residents of the area set an auto on fire at night. District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Manish Tripathi deployed heavy police force following the incident of vandalism to ensure law and order in the area. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Nayakwadi, Maliwada and Manakchowk area, police said. On the orders of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mahendra Pareek, all DSPs, Circle Inspectors and station in-charges were given special instructions to remain alert. Pareek also urged the public to be vigilant and not pay heed to misleading information. Police are questioning shopkeepers and residents based on the sketches of the assailants made while interrogating Prajapati to nab them as soon as possible. Situation under control: Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brajesh Gupta and ASP Pareek have restored peace in the area by convincing locals that the assailants would be caught soon. Read More: Man Arrested For Stabbing BMTC Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Japanese Student Stabbed Near His School in China Dies Karnataka: Three Stabbed In Scuffle During Ganesh Immersion Procession, 3 Out Of 5 Accused Held

Rajsamand (Rajasthan): The Bhikshu Niliyam area witnessed severe public outrage after two youths attacked a teenager with a knife near the Rajnagar police station area here on Thursday evening. The victim, Daksh Prajapati was admitted to RK Hospital, where he was discharged after primary treatment. After the incident came to light, locals got angry and pelted stones and burnt vehicles at night. Heavy police force was deployed in the city throughout the night to avoid further damage to public property. Police are checking CCTV footage to trace the culprits who are still at large. Meanwhile, a society in the area has announced that it will hold an outrage meeting at 2 pm on Friday regarding this incident. After the incident came to light, locals got angry and pelted stones and burnt vehicles at night. (ETV Bharat) Additional District Superintendent of Police of Rajsamand Mahendra Pareek said that Prajapati was on the bike when the unknown assailants attacked him, causing a severe bruise on his hand. When the victim reached the Rajnagar Police Station, he was immediately attended to and rushed to the hospital. Vandalism At Night: Reacting to the incident, residents of the area set an auto on fire at night. District Superintendent of Police (DSP), Manish Tripathi deployed heavy police force following the incident of vandalism to ensure law and order in the area. Incidents of stone pelting were reported in Nayakwadi, Maliwada and Manakchowk area, police said. On the orders of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mahendra Pareek, all DSPs, Circle Inspectors and station in-charges were given special instructions to remain alert. Pareek also urged the public to be vigilant and not pay heed to misleading information. Police are questioning shopkeepers and residents based on the sketches of the assailants made while interrogating Prajapati to nab them as soon as possible. Situation under control: Sub-Divisional Magistrate Brajesh Gupta and ASP Pareek have restored peace in the area by convincing locals that the assailants would be caught soon. Read More: Man Arrested For Stabbing BMTC Bus Conductor In Bengaluru Japanese Student Stabbed Near His School in China Dies Karnataka: Three Stabbed In Scuffle During Ganesh Immersion Procession, 3 Out Of 5 Accused Held

Last Updated : 1 hours ago