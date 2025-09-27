ETV Bharat / state

Rajrajeshwari Temple: The Story Of Jaipur’s Siddha Peetha, Hidden Seat Of Power & Faith

Jaipur: At the foot of the Manbagh hill stands the shrine of Rajrajeshwari, the Goddess who carries weapons of war - a khadak, trident, bow, serpent, and more - in her eight arms and is revered as the divine force who grants victory in any venture. Yet, for centuries, devotees are allowed to see only the ‘mukharvinda’ or face of the deity as the weapons remain hidden beneath her attire, making darshan possible only by concealing immense power.

The temple’s origin dates back to 1780, when Jaipur was under attack from the Marathas. Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, defeated in the Battle of Tunga, turned to sage Baba Amritpuri, who was performing penance at this site. The sage advised the king to take a vow before re-entering battle that if he emerged victorious he would build a temple for the Goddess. With faith in the Goddess and the sage’s blessings, the Maharaja won and true to his promise, built the temple on five bighas of land. He also donated 130 bighas for its upkeep - both the documents preserved in the City Palace.

Rajrajeshwari Temple: The Story Of Jaipur’s Siddha Peetha, Hidden Seat Of Power & Faith (ETV Bharat)

Built in the traditional Jaipur style, the temple resembles a fort from the outside. Inside the sanctum are placed the eight-armed Goddess, flanked by Ganeshji and Lord Surya, while Bhairavnath, Bajrangbali, and Panchmukhi Bholenath also find place within the premises. The temple houses the eternal flame which was lit by Baba Amritpuri and is still burning.