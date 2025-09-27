Rajrajeshwari Temple: The Story Of Jaipur’s Siddha Peetha, Hidden Seat Of Power & Faith
She holds eight weapons of war, but none is visible. At Rajrajeshwari Temple in Rajasthan, devotees see only the serene face of the Goddess.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST
Jaipur: At the foot of the Manbagh hill stands the shrine of Rajrajeshwari, the Goddess who carries weapons of war - a khadak, trident, bow, serpent, and more - in her eight arms and is revered as the divine force who grants victory in any venture. Yet, for centuries, devotees are allowed to see only the ‘mukharvinda’ or face of the deity as the weapons remain hidden beneath her attire, making darshan possible only by concealing immense power.
The temple’s origin dates back to 1780, when Jaipur was under attack from the Marathas. Maharaja Sawai Pratap Singh, defeated in the Battle of Tunga, turned to sage Baba Amritpuri, who was performing penance at this site. The sage advised the king to take a vow before re-entering battle that if he emerged victorious he would build a temple for the Goddess. With faith in the Goddess and the sage’s blessings, the Maharaja won and true to his promise, built the temple on five bighas of land. He also donated 130 bighas for its upkeep - both the documents preserved in the City Palace.
Built in the traditional Jaipur style, the temple resembles a fort from the outside. Inside the sanctum are placed the eight-armed Goddess, flanked by Ganeshji and Lord Surya, while Bhairavnath, Bajrangbali, and Panchmukhi Bholenath also find place within the premises. The temple houses the eternal flame which was lit by Baba Amritpuri and is still burning.
During Navratri, the temple draws devotees in large numbers. Open from 6 am in the morning, havans and Durga Saptashati recitations resound in the halls all throughout the day. On Ashtami and Navami, thousands of devotees gather for the community bhandara (feasting).
For the believers, Maa Rajrajeshwari is a Siddha Peetha, a temple where wishes are fulfilled. “This temple has never disappointed any devotee who has sought Maa’s blessings in the true spirit,” says Mahant Badri Puri Goswami, whose family has served the Goddess for 11 generations.
“The sanctum sanctorum is adorned with the statue of the eight-armed Maa Jagadamba. While on one hand the Mother Goddess holds a khadak, trident, sword, garland, and a bird, on her left hands, she holds a serpent, a bow and arrow, a demon's crest, and one hand rests on a bird. But all these weapons remain hidden inside the costume. Devotees can only have darshan of the Mukharvind. This is a tradition that has been followed for generations,” he adds, stating clearly that the temple was built using Tantra methods.
The temple is frequented by devotees from all parts of the country as it is believed that wishes get fulfilled here.
For Mathurs, Thakurs, Brahmins, and countless others across India, Rajrajeshwari is their Kuldevi, the family deity, and a symbol of faith. “She is more than a goddess. The Maharaja’s vow of survival remains the base but now, even years later, people consider the temple a seat of power and victory.
