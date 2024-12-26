Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal's Statement On Meerabai in Rajasthan Irks Kshatriya Community

Jaipur: After Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, now Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has courted controversy by his statement on Saint Meera Bai.

At a function organised on the birth centenary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati at Sikar, Meghwal said Meera Bai's husband was killed in the battle of Khanwa and an year later her brother-in-law started harassing her by forcing her to marry him.

Minister says history will be amended

The Union Minister claimed such incidents are not recorded in history and his government will do so. Meghwal also took consent from former MP Swami Sumedhanand on the issue. Meghwal's statement has led to anger in the Kshatriya community. Kshatriya Sabha, Bikaner Division spokesperson Dungar Singh Tehandesar expressed displeasure over the statement of the Union Law Minister and said it is inappropriate. Tehandesar said Meghwal's statement has hurt the soul of the devotees of saint Meera Bai. The society strongly opposes the Union Minister for his statement, he said.

Minister's clarification

Meghwal in an interview to a digital channel said he considers Meera Bai as goddess. "Where does one find a personality like her", he asked. The Union Minister said Meerabai epitomises devotion and taught love to people of India. In a post on X, "Meghwal said Devi Swaroopa, Bhaktshiromani Maa Meerabai, seated at the peak of sadhana, has always been a source of inspiration for the people. Her personality is venerable and ideal for every section of the society. Such a supernatural light of Krishna devotion will remain relevant for centuries".

Apology sought

Despite the post, the Kshatriya community has demandedd an apology from the Union Minister. Around 8,000 tweets against Meghwal's statements have been posted by the community's members on X.

Congress leader Pratap Singh also became aggressive

Former Rajasthan minister and Congress leader Pratap Singh Khachariyawas also came down on Meghwal for his statement on saint Meera Bai. He said the Law Minister is an egoist. He said Meghwal has no right to change history. Singh said after Ambedkar, now Meerabai is being insulted. He questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked whether its leaders agree with the Union Minister's statement on saint Meera Bai?