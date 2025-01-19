ETV Bharat / state

One More Mysterious Death In Rajouri; Girl Dies, Her Father Lost All His 6 Children

The death toll in the Rajouri mystery disease matter rose to 17 with the death of a girl in Badal village on Sunday.

Representational
Representational (File photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 10:01 PM IST

Jammu: The number of deaths due to a mysterious disease went up to 17 in Rajouri's Badal village. Another girl died on Sunday evening. Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, told ETV Bharat that the sixth child of Mohd. Aslam died in SMGS Hospital, Jammu, this evening.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta further said a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs reached Jammu in the morning, and we briefed them about the overall situation of Budhaal deaths. Later, the team reached the Budhaal Rajouri area on Sunday to ascertain the cause of the mysterious deaths, Dr. Ashutosh added.

Three days ago, five children of Mohammad Aslam lost their lives due to an unknown disease, and the sixth child was fighting for her life on a ventilator in the SMGS hospital in Jammu, and today she died. Mohd Aslam has lost all his children to this 'mysterious illness' now. Aslam has lost four daughters, two sons, and his maternal uncle and aunt in the last week.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit the affected village to ascertain the causes of deaths in 3 incidents in the past six weeks in Jammu’s Rajouri district. The team consists of experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and the Ministry of Water Resources reached Rajouri today.

The team also was assisted by experts from animal husbandry, food safety, and forensic science labs, the officials said. The team of experts reached Jammu today and went to Rajouri Budhaal, including experts from some of the most reputed institutions of the country, who have been arranged to manage the situation and understand the causative factors of deaths.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the deaths. The SIT comprises experts from the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, Microbiology Department, and Pediatrics Department. The police are exploring all possible angles, including foul play, and are working to identify the source of the toxins.

Jammu: The number of deaths due to a mysterious disease went up to 17 in Rajouri's Badal village. Another girl died on Sunday evening. Principal GMC Jammu, Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, told ETV Bharat that the sixth child of Mohd. Aslam died in SMGS Hospital, Jammu, this evening.

Dr. Ashutosh Gupta further said a team of the Ministry of Home Affairs reached Jammu in the morning, and we briefed them about the overall situation of Budhaal deaths. Later, the team reached the Budhaal Rajouri area on Sunday to ascertain the cause of the mysterious deaths, Dr. Ashutosh added.

Three days ago, five children of Mohammad Aslam lost their lives due to an unknown disease, and the sixth child was fighting for her life on a ventilator in the SMGS hospital in Jammu, and today she died. Mohd Aslam has lost all his children to this 'mysterious illness' now. Aslam has lost four daughters, two sons, and his maternal uncle and aunt in the last week.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Saturday ordered the constitution of an inter-ministerial team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs to visit the affected village to ascertain the causes of deaths in 3 incidents in the past six weeks in Jammu’s Rajouri district. The team consists of experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, and the Ministry of Water Resources reached Rajouri today.

The team also was assisted by experts from animal husbandry, food safety, and forensic science labs, the officials said. The team of experts reached Jammu today and went to Rajouri Budhaal, including experts from some of the most reputed institutions of the country, who have been arranged to manage the situation and understand the causative factors of deaths.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the deaths. The SIT comprises experts from the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, Microbiology Department, and Pediatrics Department. The police are exploring all possible angles, including foul play, and are working to identify the source of the toxins.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JKKASHMIRRAJOURI DEATHSJAMMURAJOURI MYSTERY DEATHS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.