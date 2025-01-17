ETV Bharat / state

Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Orders To Expedite Probe As Foul Play Suspected

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed the officials to expedite the probe into the mysterious deaths in the Rajouri district.

The health department has ruled out an epidemic or any other public health situation for the deaths, while a recent toxicological analysis has found toxins in multiple biological specimens, hinting at possible foul play.

Chairing a high-level meeting of officials today, Omar reviewed the progress of steps taken by authorities regarding the deaths in Budhal village of Rajouri. The death toll due to “unexplained” causes in the district reached 16 today after one more person, 60-year-old Jatti Begum, succumbed.

Among others, Minister of Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, and other senior medical and police officers.

During the meeting, Dr Shah briefed Omar on the steps taken so far, reporting that health department teams had conducted door-to-door surveys of over 3,000 residents in the affected area, collecting and testing samples of water, food, and other materials, the officials said, a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The secretary also informed that all test results, including those for influenza and other possible contaminants, were tested negative, he said.

The CM was informed that additional testing was carried out by premier national institutes, including ICMR, the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the National Centre for Disease Control, CSIR, DRDO, and PGIMER Chandigarh, but no definite cause for the deaths was identified, read the statement.

Police officials informed the meeting that probes are underway to determine the root cause of the fatalities, which have been limited to three families residing within 1.5 kilometres of each other, it adds.

“Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the health and police departments to expedite their investigations,” the spokesperson said.