Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: J&K CM Omar Abdullah Orders To Expedite Probe As Foul Play Suspected

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday directed the officials to expedite the probe into the mysterious deaths in the Rajouri district.
The health department has ruled out an epidemic or any other public health situation for the deaths, while a recent toxicological analysis has found toxins in multiple biological specimens, hinting at possible foul play.
Chairing a high-level meeting of officials today, Omar reviewed the progress of steps taken by authorities regarding the deaths in Budhal village of Rajouri. The death toll due to “unexplained” causes in the district reached 16 today after one more person, 60-year-old Jatti Begum, succumbed.
Among others, Minister of Health and Medical Education Sakeena Itoo, Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani, Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to the CM Dheeraj Gupta, ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Secretary Health and Medical Education Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, and other senior medical and police officers.
During the meeting, Dr Shah briefed Omar on the steps taken so far, reporting that health department teams had conducted door-to-door surveys of over 3,000 residents in the affected area, collecting and testing samples of water, food, and other materials, the officials said, a government spokesperson said in a statement.
The secretary also informed that all test results, including those for influenza and other possible contaminants, were tested negative, he said.
The CM was informed that additional testing was carried out by premier national institutes, including ICMR, the National Institute of Virology (NIV), the National Centre for Disease Control, CSIR, DRDO, and PGIMER Chandigarh, but no definite cause for the deaths was identified, read the statement.
Police officials informed the meeting that probes are underway to determine the root cause of the fatalities, which have been limited to three families residing within 1.5 kilometres of each other, it adds.
“Highlighting the urgency of the situation, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah directed the health and police departments to expedite their investigations,” the spokesperson said.
“The unexplained nature of these deaths is deeply concerning, and the government is committed to ensuring that the root cause is identified at the earliest. I urge all departments to collaborate and leave no stone unturned in resolving this issue,” he stated.
It was also emphasised during the meeting that the health department has maintained an active presence in the area over the past 40 days, providing ambulances, medicines, and essential facilities to address any emergencies.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Omar reassured the public that the administration is treating the situation with the highest priority.
The event came to light on December 7, 2024, when a family of seven became unwell after eating a community dinner, resulting in five deaths. On December 12, 2024, a family of nine was afflicted, with three deaths. The third incident happened on January 12, 2025, when a family of ten became unwell after eating another community dinner, with six children requiring hospitalisation.
In response to these incidents, the government claimed to have taken several measures to find the root cause of what was looking like an “unusual illness.
“The government is committed to safeguarding the lives of people and is taking all necessary steps in the matter,” the spokesperson had said.
Several experts visited the area, collected samples, conducted tests, and set up medical camps to contain the situation, officials said.
Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the deaths. The SIT comprises experts from the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, Microbiology Department, and Paediatrics Department. The police are exploring all possible angles, including foul play, and are working to identify the source of the toxins.
