Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: J&K Government Rules Out Epidemic, Hints At Foul Play

Rajouri: The mysterious deaths of 15 people in Budhal village here have left authorities baffled, as investigations have ruled out a disease outbreak or any other public health reason. However, toxicological analysis has found toxins in multiple biological specimens, hinting at possible foul play.

“Investigations and samples empirically indicate that the incidents are not due to a communicable disease or bacterial or viral origin and that there is no public health angle,” a government spokesperson said in a statement issued here on Thursday.

“All samples have tested negative for any viral or bacteriological etiology. The tests were conducted on different samples in some of the most reputed labs of the country,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the investigators were exploring all possible angles, including the presence of toxins in the environment and food chain, as the forensic team and food safety experts were also on the job to test food and water samples.

The government claimed that they had been “closely monitoring the situation” as Health Minister Sakina Itoo visited the village and held several meetings with health officials and civil and police administration to ensure thorough fact-finding. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo has also chaired several meetings with experts from across the country to provide the best healthcare facilities to the affected.

The incident came to the fore on December 7, 2024, when a family of seven got ill after eating a community meal followed by five deaths. On December 12, 2024, a family of nine was affected, claiming three lives. The third incident occurred on January 12, 2025, involving a family of ten who fell ill after consuming another community meal, with six children requiring hospitalisation.

In response to these incidents, the government claimed to have taken several measures to find the root cause of what was looking like an “unusual illness.”.

“The government is committed to safeguarding the lives of people and is taking all necessary steps in the matter,” the spokesperson said.

Several experts visited the area, collected samples, conducted tests, and set up medical camps to contain the situation, he said.

Subsequently, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the deaths. The SIT comprises experts from the Forensic Medicine and Toxicology Department, Microbiology Department, and Paediatrics Department. The police are exploring all possible angles, including foul play, and are working to identify the source of the toxins.