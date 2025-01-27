ETV Bharat / state

Rajouri Mysterious Deaths: 300 Residents Quarantined; Livestock Care A Key Concern

Seventeen deaths in Rajouri's Budhal village prompted authorities to quarantine measures of over 300 residents; medical leaves stand cancelled.

Livestock Care Becomes Priority Amid Medical Alert in Rajouri's Badhaal Village
Livestock Care Becomes Priority Amid Medical Alert in Rajouri's Badhaal Village (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 7:48 PM IST

Updated : Jan 27, 2025, 8:11 PM IST

Jammu: Following the mysterious deaths of 17 individuals, including 14 children, in Budhal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, over the past two months, authorities have quarantined over 300 residents. Moreover, medical leaves have been cancelled in Rajouri, and measures are being implemented to ensure the livestock care of the quarantined residents.

The affected individuals have been shifted to Rajouri Hospital, while close relatives of victim families are in isolation centres. Meanwhile, several villagers remain hospitalised as efforts continue to identify the toxins responsible for the fatalities.

Assistant Deputy Commissioner Kotranka, Dil Mir, confirmed that no new cases have been reported in the last three days. “We have quarantined more than 300 residents and are ensuring their well-being, along with that of their livestock,” he said.

Volunteers from neighbouring areas have stepped in to care for the livestock left behind by quarantined residents. “We’ve assured Budhal residents that their animals are in safe hands. We work round the clock to provide fodder and water to cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep,” said Mohammad Kabir, a local resident.

The agriculture, animal husbandry, and sheep husbandry departments are also actively involved, supplying fodder and resources to manage the situation in the remote village.

Meanwhile, in response to the crisis, the leaves of all doctors and paramedics at the Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri have been cancelled, and a medical alert has been issued. Authorities have already declared Budhal village a containment zone, with prohibitory orders restricting public and private gatherings.

