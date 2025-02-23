ETV Bharat / state

Rajouri: 21-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured After Allegedly Shooting Herself; Police Investigate

Jammu: A quiet morning in Upper Bhajwal, a small hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, turned chaotic Sunday when 21-year-old Shivani Devi was found critically injured after allegedly shooting herself with a licensed 12-bore gun at her home. The incident has left the tight-knit community in shock.

Shivani, daughter of Gurdhar Lal, was rushed to the local Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Sunderbani by panicked family members. Doctors there, overwhelmed by the severity of her injuries, immediately referred her to Jammu’s Government Medical College (GMC) for specialised care. Sources at the hospital say she remains in critical condition.

“We heard screams around noon, and then saw her being carried out—there was blood everywhere,” said a neighbour, on condition of anonymity. “No one expected something like this to happen here.”