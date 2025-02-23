Rajouri: 21-Year-Old Woman Critically Injured After Allegedly Shooting Herself; Police Investigate

Jammu: A quiet morning in Upper Bhajwal, a small hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, turned chaotic Sunday when 21-year-old Shivani Devi was found critically injured after allegedly shooting herself with a licensed 12-bore gun at her home. The incident has left the tight-knit community in shock.
Shivani, daughter of Gurdhar Lal, was rushed to the local Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Sunderbani by panicked family members. Doctors there, overwhelmed by the severity of her injuries, immediately referred her to Jammu’s Government Medical College (GMC) for specialised care. Sources at the hospital say she remains in critical condition.
“We heard screams around noon, and then saw her being carried out—there was blood everywhere,” said a neighbour, on condition of anonymity. “No one expected something like this to happen here.”
Local authorities confirmed the gun used was legally registered, but have not clarified how it was accessed. Police launched an investigation, though no formal statements have been made about potential motives. A senior officer, speaking off the record, hinted that the probe would examine “all angles,” including accidental discharge.
For now, the focus remains on Shivani’s survival. Her family, reportedly by her side in Jammu, has not commented publicly. Meanwhile, Sunderbani police cautioned against speculations. “Let the facts emerge,” said one officer. “Our priority is ensuring justice and the truth.”
