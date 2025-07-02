BJP Only Party Which Does What It Says: Rajnath Singh

Patna: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said BJP is the only political party in the country which does what it says.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP State Working Committee here, BJP is not just an organisation but a 'Sankalp Sabha' which aspires to take Bihar and India to new heights. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proved in the last 11 years that India can change and move forward, provided the nation has a strong leader.

Slamming RJD President, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rajnath said the former Chief Minister of Bihar talked about the poor but did not do anything for them once he assumed power. He alleged Lalu used to speak ill about former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. "When Karpoori Thakurji was the leader of Opposition and was not keeping well, he was forced to leave his house to participate in the Assembly. Karpooriji led a simple life. He once asked his colleage Shivanand Paswan to ask Lalu to drop him at the Assembly in his jeep but the latter made an excuse and said his vehicle did not have fuel," Rajnath said.

Rajnath said RJD and Congress had pushed Bihar into the quagmire of backwardness, unemployment and crime. The top leaders of both the parties made power not a means of public service, but of serving their familes. "Lalu took away jobs. Women were afraid to step out of their homes but the situation changed when the NDA government assumed power in the state," he said.

The Union Minister said parties like Congress and RJD have only one objective, to remain in power. "On the other hand the objective of Bharatiya Janata Party is to ensure a dignified life for every citizen of India. We are all striving to make India's economy the largest in the world," he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, the Defence Minister said India did not attack, but eliminated hideouts of terrorists. He said, "We will not hesitate even a bit in eliminating terrorists if they pose a threat to India," he said. Rajnath said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has rapidly progressed towards the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.