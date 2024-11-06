Rajnath Singh: BJP, NDA Allies Are 'Powerful Rockets'; JMM, Cong, RJD 'Speedbreakers'

Lohardaga: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing two public meetings in Ranchi and Lohardaga districts to boost the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign for the assembly polls, took a swipe at the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, accusing it of corruption.

Exuding confidence in the BJP and its NDA allies, he referred to them as 'powerful rockets' poised to propel Jharkhand towards speedy progress. Appealing to the voters to give the BJP a chance, he accused the JMM, Congress, and RJD of being 'speedbreakers' in the state's development and betraying the people here.

Launching a scathing attack on BJP's opponents, he said, "Be it JMM, Congress, or RJD, all these political parties are fused firecrackers of Diwali. Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA allies are such powerful rockets ready to take Jharkhand to the skies of progress."

If voted to power, Singh promised to stop illegal Bangladeshi infiltration and protect the rights of tribal communities. He urged the people here to vote for Neeru Shanti Bhagat, the BJP candidate for the upcoming state election. "We will make laws to return tribal land occupied by infiltrators," he added.

Singh also highlighted the government's initiative for tribal villages across the country. "Pradhan Mantri Janman Yojana has been launched to improve the socio-economic conditions of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Modiji cares for the welfare of the tribals," Singh said.

The BJP-led government had in November last year approved Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM JANMAN) with a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore to focus on 11 critical interventions through nine line ministries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the Abhiyan on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas from Khunti.

Criticising the JMM to be an anti-tribal party, Singh highlighted the saffron party's initiatives to protect the rights of minorities. He said, "PM-JANMAN (comprising Central Sector and Centrally Sponsored Schemes) focuses on 11 critical interventions through nine ministries including the Ministry of Tribal Affairs."

