Rajmata Stands Tall Among Reviving Tiger Population At Sariska

Alwar: The relocation of tigers from Ranthambore National Park to Sariska Tiger Reserve has resulted in revival of the tiger count in the latter.

Standing tall among the tiger population is a tigress named Rajmata as her progeny account for more than 50% of the tigers in the area. She is perhaps the first tiger whose statue has been erected to honour her and for the future generations to know about her contribution.

Rajmata was the second wild cat to be brought here from Ranthambore after a tiger technically named ST1 who was brought five days prior to Rajmata in a chopper.

Alwar was a known hunting ground when it was a princely state as there were no restrictions on hunting not only the wild cat but other animals as well. It was only in 1972 when Wildlife Act was implemented that game hunting was banned in the district. Sariska had earned the tag of a Tiger Reserve in 1955 but its area was only 177 square kilometers at that time.

Advocate Harishankar Goyal who is an authority on Alwar’s history disclosed that during the era of the kings there was a practice of allocating licenses for hunting, particularly for the tourists coming from abroad. There were conditions applicable like prohibition on hunting tigresses and the licenses were granted only for the second fortnight of the month.

The license fee underwent changes from time to time. There were also occasions when opium was mixed in the water bodies where animals quenched their thirst. This was done to appease the foreign guests as it was easier to hunt an intoxicated animal.

Goyal related, “Alwar’s former ruler Jai Singh is known to have killed an 11 feet long tiger whose skin can be seen at the Alwar Museum. Also on display there are animals hunted by him including bear and exotic birds that have been preserved by taxidermy. At that time there was the tradition of the hunting contingent getting a group photograph clicked and the animals were preserved and kept either in a museum or at their residence.”

He said even today one can find preserved animal skins in the houses of the rich and the powerful people but these have to be got registered.

He added that the practice of allowing hunting for a fee had continued even after the princely states were merged into India. At that time apart from Sariska, areas like Alwar, Rajgarh, Rampur, Narayanpur and Akbarpur blocks were reserved for hunting. Indian citizens could make a reservation for Rs 20 while the reservation fee for the foreigners was Rs 500 per gun. There were additional charges to be paid for still photography and video shooting.

Talking about the hunts in the past, Goyal said that the hunters would sit on machans (raised platforms made of wood) and wait patiently for the animal to come in the range. Once the animal was there, it was shot and then group photographs were clicked with the help of Forest Department officials.

Wildlife experts say that till the end of the 19th century there were hundreds of tigers to be found in Sariska but their number dwindled fast when the British and the royalty continued to allow hunting here. By 1963 there were just 15 tigers to be found here.

The enactment of the Wildlife Act 1972 saw a ban on hunting of wild animals and birds but despite the law poaching continued in Sariska because of which the government was compelled to declare it tiger less in 2005.

This resulted in the government relocating tigers from Ranthambore National Park in 2007-08. The relocation was a success and the present strength of tigers in Sariska is 48.