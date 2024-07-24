ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot Fire Accident: Police Filed One-Lakh-Page Chargesheet against 15 Accused

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 5 hours ago

In the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire accident, which took place on May 25, about 27 people including several children died. The police recorded the statements of 365 witnesses and filed a charge sheet running into 1 lakh pages against 15 accused.

Rajkot Fire Mishap Spot
Rajkot Fire Mishap Spot (IANS File Photo)

Rajkot : After 59 days, the Rajkot Police came up with 3 bags of papers on Wednesday and filed a charge sheet running into 1 lakh pages against 15 accused in the Rajkot game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 persons on May 25. Statements of 365 witnesses have been recorded.

The Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire Accident also resulted in the death of one of the owners, Prakash Hiran. Due to the severe damage caused by the fire, many bodies were unidentifiable, prompting the police to utilize DNA testing for identification purposes.

The Taluka police station registered an FIR in this case. The game zone owner and Municipal Commissioner were held responsible and arrested.

In the First Information Report (FIR), six individuals were named as accused, including Dhaval Thakkar, the primary accused and owner of Dhaval Enterprises, along with his partners of Raceway Enterprises, namely Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod. These individuals jointly operated the game zone where the tragic fire occurred.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Rajkot TRP Game Zone tragedy submitted its report to the government.

A meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and the SIT members, led by Additional DGP Subhash Trivedi, is scheduled for Friday. The report is expected to contain several startling findings, including the involvement of prominent figures.

A subsequent investigation by police revealed the game zone was running without a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Rajkot : After 59 days, the Rajkot Police came up with 3 bags of papers on Wednesday and filed a charge sheet running into 1 lakh pages against 15 accused in the Rajkot game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 persons on May 25. Statements of 365 witnesses have been recorded.

The Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire Accident also resulted in the death of one of the owners, Prakash Hiran. Due to the severe damage caused by the fire, many bodies were unidentifiable, prompting the police to utilize DNA testing for identification purposes.

The Taluka police station registered an FIR in this case. The game zone owner and Municipal Commissioner were held responsible and arrested.

In the First Information Report (FIR), six individuals were named as accused, including Dhaval Thakkar, the primary accused and owner of Dhaval Enterprises, along with his partners of Raceway Enterprises, namely Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod. These individuals jointly operated the game zone where the tragic fire occurred.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Rajkot TRP Game Zone tragedy submitted its report to the government.

A meeting with Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi and the SIT members, led by Additional DGP Subhash Trivedi, is scheduled for Friday. The report is expected to contain several startling findings, including the involvement of prominent figures.

A subsequent investigation by police revealed the game zone was running without a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAJKOT FIREGUJARATPOLICECHARGESHEETRAJKOT FIRE ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Different Types Of Ramayanas Of Southeast Asia

Of India’s Support To Mauritius On Chagos Archipelago Claim

Explained: How A Gene For Obesity Affects The Brain

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.