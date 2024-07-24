ETV Bharat / state

Rajkot Fire Accident: Police Filed One-Lakh-Page Chargesheet against 15 Accused

Rajkot : After 59 days, the Rajkot Police came up with 3 bags of papers on Wednesday and filed a charge sheet running into 1 lakh pages against 15 accused in the Rajkot game zone fire tragedy that killed 27 persons on May 25. Statements of 365 witnesses have been recorded.

The Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire Accident also resulted in the death of one of the owners, Prakash Hiran. Due to the severe damage caused by the fire, many bodies were unidentifiable, prompting the police to utilize DNA testing for identification purposes.

The Taluka police station registered an FIR in this case. The game zone owner and Municipal Commissioner were held responsible and arrested.

In the First Information Report (FIR), six individuals were named as accused, including Dhaval Thakkar, the primary accused and owner of Dhaval Enterprises, along with his partners of Raceway Enterprises, namely Ashoksinh Jadeja, Kiritsinh Jadeja, Prakash Hiran, Yuvrajsinh Solanki, and Rahul Rathod. These individuals jointly operated the game zone where the tragic fire occurred.