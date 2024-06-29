Rajkot (Gujarat): A canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop-off area outside Rajkot Airport in Gujarat due to heavy rainfall on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries.
This incident marks the third such collapse in three days, following a similar tragedy at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 the day before.
The collapse in Rajkot occurred amid diverse weather conditions, highlighting concerns about infrastructure stability during severe weather events across different airports in India.
Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses Amid Heavy Rain; Third Canopy Collapse In Three Days (ETV Bharat)
Early Friday morning, heavy rainfall caused a canopy to collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, resulting in death of one person and injuries six individuals, who were promptly rescued and hospitalised, according to Delhi Fire Services.
A spokesperson from Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the incident occurred around 5 am at the old departure forecourt due to the adverse weather conditions. Emergency responders actively provided medical assistance to those affected.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu visited the spot and announced Rs 20 lakhs compensation to the next kin of the deceased individual who lost his life in the roof collapse incident. He also announced compensation of Rs 3 lakh to the injured.
In another incident, the tensile roof canopy of Dumna Airport's newly expanded terminal in Jabalpur collapsed on Thursday amid heavy rains. The Collapse caused damage to a parked government officials's vehicle and has sparked allegations of corruption from opposition Congress members.
Notably, the airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi just three months ago, adding to the controversy surrounding the infrastructure failure amidst inclement weather conditions.