Rajkot (Gujarat): A canopy collapsed at the passenger pickup and drop-off area outside Rajkot Airport in Gujarat due to heavy rainfall on Saturday. There were no reports of any injuries.

This incident marks the third such collapse in three days, following a similar tragedy at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport Terminal-1 the day before.

The collapse in Rajkot occurred amid diverse weather conditions, highlighting concerns about infrastructure stability during severe weather events across different airports in India.

Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses Amid Heavy Rain; Third Canopy Collapse In Three Days (ETV Bharat)

Early Friday morning, heavy rainfall caused a canopy to collapse at Terminal 1 of Delhi Airport, resulting in death of one person and injuries six individuals, who were promptly rescued and hospitalised, according to Delhi Fire Services.