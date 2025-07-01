Rajiv Bindal's Rise In Himachal Pradesh Politics; Re-Elected As State BJP Chief For Third Term

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Rajiv Bindal was re-elected unopposed for a third term on Tuesday. He was the only party leader to file nomination papers for the post on Monday. Union minister Jitendra Singh declared Bindal elected unopposed.

Bindal has served as an MLA five times, from 2002 to 2022. He won three assembly elections from Solan and two from Nahan. He also served as the health minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal-led government from 2007 to 2012.

He was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 13th Vidhan Sabha on January 10, 2018, and held the post till January 2020. He had a brief stint as the state BJP chief before being reappointed in April 2023.

Nominations for eight National Council members were also filed on Monday. Former minister Govind Thakur and party general secretaries Bihari Lal Sharma, Trilok Kapoor, Pawan Kajal, Rashmi Dhar Sood, Payal Vaidya, Rajiv Saizal and Sanjeev Katwal were elected as National Council members.

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jai Ram Thakur; former Union minister Anurag Thakur; Lok Sabha members Suresh Kashyap, Kangna Ranaut and Rajiv Bharadwaj; and Rajya Sabha members Indu Goswami, Sikender Kumar and Harsh Mahajan were elected as ex-officio members of the National Council.

Bindal was born on January 12, 1955, in Solan. At the age of 20, Bindal was arrested in Haryana during the Emergency. He then spent more than four months in jail. When the Emergency was lifted in 1977, Bindal worked in various positions in the Democratic Youth Front.

He was also elected President of the Haryana State Ayurvedic Students' Union. In 1978, he achieved the degree of GAMS (Graduate of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) in Ayurveda. Then, inspired by the RSS, he ran free hospitals and other service projects for two years among the Ho tribe of Jharkhand under the guidance of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram as a Sangh Pracharak. While working in the tribal area, he was also attacked several times.

Later, he came into active politics. In 2000, he won the election for the first time on a BJP ticket from the Solan constituency. Then in 2003, the people of Solan again elected him as their representative.

Bindal became MLA for the third time in 2007 from Solan itself. He became the Health Minister in the BJP government led by Prem Kumar Dhumal in Himachal. After that, in 2012, the Solan Assembly constituency was reserved. Bindal won the election from Nahan in Sirmaur. In the next election, he again managed to win from Nahan. He lost the 2022 election to Ajay Solanki. Bindal also served as the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

