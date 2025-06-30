Rajiv Bindal Files Sole Nomination, To Be Announced Himachal Pradesh BJP Chief Again

Shimla: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajiv Bindal is all set to return as the Himachal Pradesh BJP president for a fresh term after filing the only nomination for the post on Monday.

With no contenders in the fray, Bindal's election is now just a formality, and his name will be officially announced at a ceremony scheduled for Tuesday at the State Guest House in Shimla's Peterhoff.

The announcement will be made by Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Nomination proceedings occurred on June 30 with nominations open from 12 noon till 1 pm, scrutiny from 2 pm to 3 pm, and withdrawal of nominations from 3 pm to 5 pm. However, there was no scrutiny or withdrawal, confirming Bindal's unopposed election.

BJP's high command's preference for Bindal became clear amidst speculations surrounding names like MP Indu Goswami, MP Rajiv Bhardwaj, and Dr Sikandar Kumar. Prominent party leaders, including Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur, Shrikant Sharma and Election Officer Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj, were present at the BJP's state headquarters during the nomination process. Absence of Indu Goswami and Sikandar Kumar raised eyebrows quite notably among various stakeholders present there.

Thakur expressed support, stating that Biindal's leadership would bolster the BJP's prospects in the hill state ahead of the 2027 Assembly polls. Bindal and Thakur also thanked the party workers and leaders for the support they had garnered over time from various quarters.

Bindal has navigated quite a long political journey as a seasoned politician and five-time MLA. He started out heading the Solan Municipal Council and later won Assembly elections from Solan in 2003 and again in 2007. Bindal remained a prominent face in the party despite losing the 2022 Assembly election. He served as Speaker of Himachal Pradesh Assembly during Jairam Thakur's tenure and was Health Minister in Prem Kumar Dhumal's government.

Bindal has strong roots deeply embedded in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and recognised widely for his eloquence and activism. He had also courted arrested during the Emergency and has played key roles in various party strategies. Bindal was first appointed as the Himachal Pradesh BJP president in 2020, and this marks his third term as the state party chief.