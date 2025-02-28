ETV Bharat / state

Rajendra Prasad's Journey From A Teacher With Rs 70 Salary To India's First President

"Dr. Rajendra Prasad had established Bihar Vidyapeeth. Even when he became the president, he did not quit his post of Bihar Vidyapeeth president. His soul resided in Bihar Vidyapeeth. He enjoyed spending time here," Prakash said.

Prasad had a strong attachment to Bihar Vidyapeeth and donated more than Rs 200000 to buy its land. Bihar Vidyapeeth's president Vijay Prakash said after retirement Prasad stayed here and used to often work on a spinning wheel. He also used to meet people whenever he had time, Prakash said.

Patna: With the country paying tributes to Rajendra Prasad, India's first President, on his death anniversary on Friday, people flocked Bihar Vidyapeeth, a museum that is considered to be his soul.

He was imprisoned for three years during the freedom movement and sent to Bankipur Central Jail from Sadakat Ashram in Patna. On September 2, 1946, after the formation of an interim government of 12 nominated ministers under the leadership of Jawaharlal Nehru, he was appointed in the fertiliser and agriculture department. He was elected the President of the Constituent Assembly held on September 11, 1946. On 26 January 1950, the Constitution of independent India was approved and Prasad became the first president of the country.

Collection of items used by Rajendra Prasad (ETV Bharat)

Museum caretaker Rajneesh said the house where Prasad lived is still preserved in Bihar Vidyapeeth campus. He used to live in a thatched house after retirement and when his health started deteriorating, another house was built for him in the campus itself. He was very religious and there were photographs of Lord Shiva, Radha-Krishna and Goddess Kali in his puja room. He used to perform puja very day, the caretaker said.

House has been converted into museum (ETV Bharat)

"The place where Rajendra Babu lived is still preserved. The clothes he used to wear or the bed on which he used to sleep are still kept intact. He did not want to leave Bihar Vidyapeeth and his wish was that his last day should be spent in Bihar Vidyapeeth itself." Rajneesh said.

Rajendra Prasad's chair (ETV Bharat)

Born on December 2, 1884 in Jiradei village in Bihar's Chhapra district, he completed his primary education from Chhapra District School. He was put under the tutelage of a Maulvi at the age of five to learn Persian, Hindi and Mathematics. Later he was transferred to Chhapra District School. He then studied at TK Ghosh Academy in Patna.

After this, he went to Kolkata for higher education and studied at Presidency College and Allahabad University. He started his career as a teacher and then practiced law. As a teacher, Prasad used to get a salary of Rs 70. His salary slip has been preserved properly in the museum.

Rajendra Prasad was awarded Bharat Ratna (ETV Bharat)

Prasad was very fond of Khadi and whenever he attended any program as president, he used to wear Khadi attires. He used to spin the 'charkha' in Rashtrapati Bhavan and had also woven a Khadi saree for his granddaughter Shashi and presented it during 'Kanyadaan'.

Prasad was elected as President twice in 1952 and 1957. Twelve years after India's independence, on 14 May 1962, he resigned from the post of President and returned to Patna. He had three sons, Mrityunjay Prasad, Dhananjay Prasad and Janardan Prasad, who always stayed away from the limelight. Mrityunjay Prasad even contested and won the election but he did not stay in politics.