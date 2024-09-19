Hyderabad: Man Who Dressed Up As Woman To Steal Held, Finally, After Years

Hyderabad: A thief, who gave cops a good run for years finally came under police dragnet. The Crime Staff of Rajendra Nagar Police Station, in conjunction with the CCS Rajendra Nagar Zone on Wednesday, arrested a notorious thief who is known for pulling off as many as 60 robberies, and burglaries while disguised as a woman across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the two Telugu-speaking states.

Gunjapogu Sudhakar (33), an auto driver and a resident of Mehdipatnam who had been eluding law enforcement for years by using clever tactics to avoid detection was apprehended by the Rajendranagar police, along with four accomplices- Bandari Samson (22), a car cleaner and a resident of Saroornagar, Shanidev Salunke (20), a welder in Narayanaguda Colony and a native of Pune, Amarjeet Singh (31), driver and a native of Punjab.

The police seized approximately 600 grams of gold and diamond ornaments, estimated to be worth around Rs 35 lakhs, along with a Bajaj Discover motorcycle registered under AP29CB425.

Sudhakar is a habitual offender who has stolen numerous cars, broken into houses inside the boundaries of different police stations, and been involved in about 50 property-related offences in the past. The PD Act was invoked against him by the Asif Nagar Police.

Multiple Aliases: Sudhakar, also known as Sai, Salman, Kaka, Danger, and Antony, operated under various aliases. He carefully selected locked houses and stole bikes. He often abandoned the vehicle and walked through the neighbourhood to avoid suspicion. On the day of the theft, he often dressed in a wig and female attire to blend in and evade detection.

Gang Network and Bail Strategy: Sudhakar, who had been previously arrested and booked under the PD Act by Asifnagar police, met Samson, Salunke, and Singh, while in jail. After forming a gang, he carried out robberies and delivered the stolen items to his brother, Gunjapogu Suresh, who sold them at high rates.

Suresh, who had a respectable reputation in his locality, handled the finances and collected bail money in case Sudhakar or his associates were arrested.

Finally, Ray Of Hope: Each time Sudhakar was caught, his lawyer would step in quickly to secure bail, allowing him to continue his criminal activities. With Sudhakar and his gang now in police custody, investigators hope this marks the end of his crime spree, which has plagued multiple regions for years.